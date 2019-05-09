This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Walsh Park set for sell-out ahead of first big championship weekend

Waterford host Clare in the Munster SHC on Sunday.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 9 May 2019, 11:18 AM
15 minutes ago 327 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4626141
Waterford supporters.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Waterford supporters.
Waterford supporters.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

WATERFORD’S FIRST HOME game in the Munster SHC against Clare is on course to be a sell-out with 10,000 tickets already sold for Sunday’s fixture.

With a capacity of 11,000, full house signs are likely to be in place outside Walsh Park by the weekend.

The Division 1 finalists will have another home tie against reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick on 2 June, which is also likely to draw a huge crowd.

Championship action throws-in across all four provinces this weekend, with tickets available at reduced prices as part of the GAA’s ‘buy early and save’ offer.

In Munster, admission is€20 for the stand and €15 for the terrace if bought early with prices increasing by €5 on match day.

Stand (€25) and terrace (€18) are available at reduced rates if purchased early for the Ulster SFC clash between Tyrone and Derry, while they’re €30 and €20 on match day.

The buy early and save offer also applies to Leinster matches this weekend at €20for stands and €15 for terraces, while they’ll rise to €25 and €20 if bought on match day.

In Connacht, there is a special rate for the meeting of Roscommon v Leitrim of €25 for the stand and €20 for the terrace or €30 and €25 on match day.

Tickets for U16s are €5 for matches in Leinster, Connacht, Ulster and Munster hurling this weekend and free in the Munster SFC. 

The Joe McDonagh, Christy Ring, Lory Meagher and Nickey Rackard senior hurling cups also kick-off this weekend with admission available at €10 for adults, €5 for students and senior citizens and free for U16s.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.gaa.ie/tickets

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie