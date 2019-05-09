Walsh Park set for sell-out ahead of first big championship weekend

WATERFORD’S FIRST HOME game in the Munster SHC against Clare is on course to be a sell-out with 10,000 tickets already sold for Sunday’s fixture.

With a capacity of 11,000, full house signs are likely to be in place outside Walsh Park by the weekend.

The Division 1 finalists will have another home tie against reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick on 2 June, which is also likely to draw a huge crowd.

Championship action throws-in across all four provinces this weekend, with tickets available at reduced prices as part of the GAA’s ‘buy early and save’ offer.

In Munster, admission is€20 for the stand and €15 for the terrace if bought early with prices increasing by €5 on match day.

Stand (€25) and terrace (€18) are available at reduced rates if purchased early for the Ulster SFC clash between Tyrone and Derry, while they’re €30 and €20 on match day.

The buy early and save offer also applies to Leinster matches this weekend at €20for stands and €15 for terraces, while they’ll rise to €25 and €20 if bought on match day.

In Connacht, there is a special rate for the meeting of Roscommon v Leitrim of €25 for the stand and €20 for the terrace or €30 and €25 on match day.

Tickets for U16s are €5 for matches in Leinster, Connacht, Ulster and Munster hurling this weekend and free in the Munster SFC.

The Joe McDonagh, Christy Ring, Lory Meagher and Nickey Rackard senior hurling cups also kick-off this weekend with admission available at €10 for adults, €5 for students and senior citizens and free for U16s.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.gaa.ie/tickets

