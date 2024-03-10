Crucial Wexford goals help hold off Waterford rally and earn first league win under Rossiter

Wexford 2-23

Waterford 1-23

Tomás McCarthy reports from Walsh Park

CONOR HEARNE AND Séamus Casey netted goals in either half as Keith Rossiter picked up his first league win as Wexford manager in front of 3,571 fans at Walsh Park.

Casey finished with a personal total of 1-9. Cian Byrne also caught the eye with 0-5 from play as the purple and gold rallied from six points down. Mark Fanning made a magnificent second half save from Neil Montgomery.

Another late Waterford rally came up short. Jamie Barron shot four points from play while Padraig Fitzgerald got 1-2 on his introduction. Davy Fitzgerald’s side registered thirteen wides.

Three-time All-Star Barron made his first start of 2024 for the home side. The Deise made six changes from the loss to Cork. Wexford All Star Lee Chin missed out with a hamstring injury.

Waterford raced five points up after nine minutes. Midfielder Paddy Leavey was put in the unfamiliar role of free taker and knocked over two from long distance. Jack Prendergast, Michael Kiely and Shane Bennett (free) also raised white flags.

Seamus Casey got Wexford off the mark with an eleventh minute free. Jamie Barron marked his return to the starting fifteen with a point before Casey replied. Shane Reck cut in along the end line and laid off to Casey who clipped the Waterford post.

Two more Jamie Barron singles from the stand sideline kept the home team five in front. On 20 minutes, a Shaun O’Brien short puckout then went awry and Cian Byrne punished it with his second point. Wexford won the next long lockout and Conor Hearne split open the Deise defence and batted the ball past O’Brien (0-9 to 1-5). Hearne pushed Mark Fitzgerald into the post after he scored the goal and Colm Lyons flashed a yellow card.

Waterford cancelled out the goal quickly with points from Bennett (free), Calum Lyons and Jack Prendergast. The Wexford full forward line caused problems in the air and Richie Lawlor got a point back. Jack Prendergast blasted over his third point from play on the half hour. Bennett and Calum Lyons extended the gap to six with 34 minutes on the clock. The visitors hit the last three points however via Cian Byrne and Seamus Casey (free). Byrne ended the half on four from play as the Model County went in three down (0-16 to 1-10).

Waterford lost Michael Kiely on 41 minutes after an accidental clash with team mate Calum Lyons. Dessie Hutchinson was introduced for Davy Fitzgerald’s men. Points from Casey, Hearne and Damien Reck narrowed the gap to one. Shane Bennett and Casey traded frees before a solo run from Shane Reck set up Kevin Foley for the equaliser. Matthew O’Hanlon punched the air when he sent the purple and gold ahead on 48 minutes. Cian Byrne fired over his fifth from play.

On 52 minutes, a high ball from Seamus Casey landed in the Waterford net as Simon Donohue followed it in (2-19 to 0-19). The Deise went back up the other end as half time sub Neil Montgomery was denied by a spectacular save from Mark Fanning. Montgomery flicked the rebound over the bar. Donohue sent Wexford seven points ahead.

With ten minutes left, Waterford sub Padraig Fitzgerald intercepted a back pass from Niall Murphy and planted the sliotar past Mark Fanning (2-21 to 1-20). Two Fitzgerald points and one from Jamie Barron set up a grandstand finish.

The home side missed four chances (three wides and one short) in the dying minutes as Wexford held on. A late, late Corey Byrne Dunbar free wrapped up victory.

Scorers for Waterford: Shane Bennett 0-6 (5fs), Padraig Fitzgerald 1-2 (1f), Jamie Barron 0-4, Calum Lyons, Jack Prendergast 0-3 each, Paddy Leavey 0-2 (2fs), Neil Montgomery, Billy Nolan, Michael Kiely 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: Seamus Casey 1-9 (7fs), Cian Byrne 0-5, Conor Hearne 1-1, Kevin Foley, Corey Byrne Dunbar (1f) 0-2 each, Simon Donohue, Damien Reck, Richie Lawlor, Matthew O’Hanlon 0-1 each.

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien

2. PJ Fanning, 3. Mark Fitzgerald, 4. Conor Ryan

9. Calum Lyons, 6. Billy Nolan, 7. Darragh Lyons

8. Paddy Leavey, 11. Jamie Barron

12. Peter Hogan, 10. Kieran Bennett, 15. Jack Prendergast

14. Michael Kiely, 22. Shane Bennett, 5. Jack Fagan

Subs

21. Neil Montgomery for Ryan (HT)

24. Dessie Hutchinson for Kiely (41)

20. Patrick Curran for Hogan (52)

23. Padraig Fitzgerald for Shane Bennett (59)

26. Patrick Fitzgerald for Prendergast (65)

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning

7. Eoin Ryan, 4. Niall Murphy, 3. Conor Foley

26. Matthew O’Hanlon, 6. Damien Reck, 2. Shane Reck

8. Conor Hearne, 5. Simon Donohue

12. Cathal Dunbar 15. Kevin Foley, 10. Charlie McGuckian

13. Richie Lawlor, 14. Seamus Casey, 17. Cian Byrne

Subs

9. Corey Byrne Dunbar for Dunbar (58)

19. Jack Doran for Shane Reck (Blood 62-63)

24. James Byrne for McGuckian (65)

11. Mikey Dwyer for Casey (70)

19. Jack Doran for Cian Byrne (73)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)

