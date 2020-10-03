BE PART OF THE TEAM

Waterlogged Ascot off

Deluge brings abandonment after early inspection.

By Press Association Saturday 3 Oct 2020, 10:58 AM
Image: PA
ASCOT HAS ABANDONED Saturday’s card because of a waterlogged course.

The deluge at the Berkshire track set in after racing on Friday, and brought more than 36mm of rain by 5.30am on Saturday.

With rain still falling at an inspection an hour later, it was decided that the scheduled six-race card – which had been due to include the Group Three highlights Cumberland Lodge Stakes and Bengough Stakes – could not take place.

A Tweet from the course read: “Update – Following over 36mm rain since racing yesterday, today’s meeting has been abandoned. The track is unsafe for racing due to waterlogging and false patches of ground.”

