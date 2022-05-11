Watford anger League Two champions as talks 'behind our backs' lead to manager's departure

Head coach Rob Edwards has left Forest Green and is expected to succeed Roy Hodgson at Watford.

FOREST GREEN HAVE confirmed the departure of head coach Rob Edwards, who looks set to take over at Watford.

Edwards helped guide Rovers to the Sky Bet League Two title, finishing ahead of Exeter on goal difference.

However, on Wednesday afternoon the club confirmed Edwards had left his position “with negotiations taking place behind our backs” over a proposed switch to Watford, where Roy Hodgson is set to stand down at the end of the Premier League campaign.

A statement from the Gloucestershire club read: “FGR confirms the departure of head coach Rob Edwards.

“Rob was a key part of the team that gained promotion to League One this season.

We’re disappointed that our support, loyalty and honesty towards Rob has been repaid in this way – with negotiations taking place behind our backs.

“We had no contact from Watford, from whom we might expect less, but in any event this kind of behaviour gives football a bad name.

“We thank Rob for all his work at FGR – forgive him the manner of his departure and wish him well.”

