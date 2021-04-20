BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 20 April 2021
Watford take big step towards Premier League promotion

Dan Gosling hit the winner at Carrow Road.

By Press Association Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 9:27 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

WATFORD TOOK A giant step towards automatic promotion from the Championship when they beat leaders Norwich 1-0 in a top of the table clash at Carrow Road.

The Hornets bounced back from a shock defeat at neighbours Luton in the best possible fashion as Dan Gosling’s second-half goal earned them a priceless victory.

It took them to within five points of their promoted hosts, but more importantly nine clear of third-placed Swansea.

For Norwich it was a second home defeat in four days since booking a place in the Premier League, but they are still well placed to clinch the title with just three matches to play.

With Ismaila Sarr posing a constant threat down the right flank, Watford had by far the better of the first half and would have been ahead but for a combination of poor finishing and some excellent goalkeeping from Tim Krul.

The Hornets deservedly took the lead on 57 minutes. An attack down the right saw the ball reach Joao Pedro just inside the box and the striker did well to pick out an unmarked Gosling who had no trouble side-footing home at the back post.

Watford could clinch promotion on Saturday if they beat Millwall at Vicarage Road 

Championship Results

  • Brentford 1-1 Cardiff City
  • Norwich City 0-1 Watford
  • Preston 3-0 Derby County
  • Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Blackburn Rovers
  • Swansea City 0-1 QPR

