Watford secure club-record €35 million signing

Ismaila Sarr arrives from Rennes on a five-year deal.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 5:19 PM
Watford's record buy Ismaila Sarr.
ISMAILA SARR HAS left Rennes for Watford in a club-record deal, signing a five-year contract at Vicarage Road.

The Senegal international is reported to have cost the Hornets £32.3million (€35m).

Sarr has long been linked with a move to the Premier League with Watford, although with Wilfried Zaha’s future uncertain, Crystal Palace were also said to be interested in the 21-year-old.

But Sarr, who scored eight goals in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season, completed the switch to Watford ahead of the Premier League transfer deadline.

Sarr, who played in the Africa Cup of Nations final, follows Danny Welbeck — the former Arsenal forward having signed on Wednesday – in making the move to Watford in this window.

