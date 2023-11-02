Referee Wayne Barnes announces retirement after record-breaking career

WAYNE BARNES HAS announced that he is stepping down from match officiating, calling time on a career which spanned 17 years and a record 111 Tests.

The English referee bows out after taking charge of last weekend’s Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand in Paris. The game was a record 27th Rugby World Cup match as referee for Barnes, who worked at five World Cups.

“Over the past 20 years, I have been in the middle of some of the greatest rugby matches in history,” Barnes said.

“I have seen some of the world’s best players and worked with some of the finest coaches the game has ever produced.

“Last Saturday, I was privileged to referee the Rugby World Cup final between two of the most iconic teams in sport; the All Blacks and the Springboks. People often say you will know when it is the right time to retire, and this is clearly the right time for me and for my family.

“My children have missed out on time with their dad for far too long and I am now looking forward to family weekends, sports matches, school assemblies and birthday parties.

“My wife, Polly, has sacrificed more than anyone so that I have been able to achieve some of my personal goals. While I have been away most weekends and for decent chunks of the year, she has had to juggle being an amazing mum with two active children, along with holding down a hugely successful career of her own.

“I will continue to advocate for referees and work closely with the International Rugby Match Officials association to ensure match officials across the globe not only have a collective voice but also the appropriate support network for them and their families, particularly as online abuse and threats have become far too regular for all of those involved in the game.

“I am extremely proud that my career has spanned five Rugby World Cups, 26 Six Nations matches, three European Champions Cup finals and 10 Premiership Finals, and I’m grateful for all of those who have helped me along the way, in particular, Chris White, Tony Spreadbury, Brian Campsall, Nigel Yates and Phil Keith-Roach.

“It’s been an incredible journey.”

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont added: “Wayne has been a truly fantastic ambassador for rugby, both on and off the pitch. What makes him so special is not only his stellar refereeing career, but his wider contribution to the game, making refereeing more accessible to more people. He will rightly be remembered as one of the greats – a credit to the game, his nation and his family.

“On behalf of World Rugby and the global rugby family I would like to thank Wayne for his incredible dedication, commitment, passion and love for the game, which led him to achieve the ultimate accolade in the game, selection on merit to referee the Rugby World Cup 2023 final. He was also a deserving recipient of the World Rugby Referee Award in 2019.

“Refereeing is a tough job, perhaps the toughest in sport. It takes a special person with passion, dedication and a support network around them to be so good for so long, to referee 111 tests and to earn the respect of players, coaches and fans alike.”