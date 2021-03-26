BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Friday 26 March 2021
Advertisement

From despair to joy - Wayne Pivac celebrates Welsh triumph

Pivac’s men had been forced to wait an additional six days to discover their fate following Saturday’s last gasp defeat to France.

By Press Association Friday 26 Mar 2021, 11:04 PM
27 minutes ago 998 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5393480
Wayne Pivac celebrates Wales' triumph.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Wayne Pivac celebrates Wales' triumph.
Wayne Pivac celebrates Wales' triumph.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

AFTER SIX DAYS in sporting purgatory, Wales were crowned Guinness Six Nations champions after France lost 27-23 to Scotland.

Les Bleus required a bonus-point victory and a winning margin of at least 21 points from Friday evening’s rearranged clash with the Scots to snatch the title but they fell short.

The result in Paris was welcome news for the Welsh, who claimed Championship glory for the second time in three years.

Wayne Pivac’s men had been forced to wait an additional six days to discover their fate after the heartbreak of Saturday’s last-gasp 32-30 defeat at Stade de France denied them a Grand Slam.

Pivac told BBC Sport: “What a tournament it has been and, from a Welsh point of view, we are over the moon. We are very happy to have won the championship.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t have done it together as a group last week. We felt we did quite a bit in the game to win it but it wasn’t to be.

“It doesn’t take away from the fact a lot of hard work has been done and we’ve come out on top of the points table and won the tournament.”

Wales’ success marked a remarkable turnaround for head coach Pivac, who faced questions about his future having finished fifth in last year’s Six Nations.

Wales won just three of 10 Tests in 2020 and were unfancied ahead of the tournament.

But, after edging past the 14 men of both Ireland and Scotland, a 40-24 success over deposed champions England and a routine win against Italy were ultimately enough to hold off the challenge of Fabien Galthie’s talented French side.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Pivac, who succeeded fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland following the 2019 World Cup, said: “We are obviously very happy with how things are going in our camp and we’ve built nicely through the competition.

“Some great rugby has been played in this tournament and it is exciting times for all concerned.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie