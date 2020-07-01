This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Rooney hits brilliant free-kick in Derby win and West Brom close in on Leeds at the top

A 1-0 win for Derby over Preston at Deepdale.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 10:11 PM
1 hour ago 2,006 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5139007
Wayne Rooney struck the only goal of the game at Deepdale.
Image: Martin Rickett
Wayne Rooney struck the only goal of the game at Deepdale.
Wayne Rooney struck the only goal of the game at Deepdale.
Image: Martin Rickett

Updated 21 minutes ago

WAYNE ROONEY FIRED home a superb free-kick to keep Derby in the hunt for the Championship play-offs tonight while promotion chasing West Brom are a point behind leaders Leeds after a comfortable win.

Rooney’s first-half strike was the only goal of the game as Derby saw off Preston with a 1-0 win away from home while West Brom claimed a 3-0 success at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the later game.

Ireland defender Dara O’Shea played a role in West Brom’s early goal, fouled for the penalty that Charlie Austin converted in the 37th minute. A second-half brace from Matheus Pareira clinched the win for Slaven Bilic’s side to leave them in the second automatic promotion spot and five points clear of Brentford in third.

Derby’s victory lifted them to seventh, a single point behind Cardiff City, with Preston three points further adrift in ninth after Rooney proved the match-winner with his 18th minute goal.

Ireland U21 player Jason Knight started for Derby with Irish interest in the Preston ranks as Alan Browne played the full game with Sean Maguire introduced to the action in the 60th minute.

Elsewhere Nottingham Forest cemented their claims for the play-offs as they remain fourth following a 1-0 win at home to Bristol City. Tiago Silva bagged the solitary goal in the 62nd minute with Bristol City finishing with 10 men after Ashley Williams saw red in the 78th minute.

The other earlier game saw Huddersfield Town claim a vital success in their fight against relegation as they defeated Birmingham City 3-0 at St Andrew’s. Huddersfield are 19th with Birmingham 17th after a game that saw Karlan Grant, who also missed a penalty, Fraizer Campbell and Elias Kachunga hit the net for the winners.

Championship Results

  • Preston North End 0-1 Derby County
  • Birmingham City 0-3 Huddersfield Town
  • Nottingham Forest 1-0 Bristol City
  • West Brom 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

