Friday 27 November 2020
Rooney to take sole charge of Derby County from this weekend

The former England striker has been part of an interim coaching team with Shay Given, Liam Rosenior and Justin Walker since Philip Cocu’s sacking, but will now be responsible for team selection and tactics.

By Press Association Friday 27 Nov 2020, 12:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,344 Views 0 Comments
Wayne Rooney is expected to take a step back from playing duties.
WAYNE ROONEY WILL take sole charge of Derby for Saturday’s match against Wycombe, the PA news agency understands.

Rooney has been part of an interim coaching quartet alongside Shay Given, Liam Rosenior and Justin Walker since Philip Cocu was sacked earlier this month.

But after the arrival of ex-England boss Steven McLaren as technical director this week, changes have been made with Derby winless in their last nine matches and on a run of four straight defeats.

Rooney’s new role will see the 35-year-old, contracted as a player-coach, scale back his playing role significantly, suggesting his career on the pitch is nearing an end.

The former Manchester United forward will take responsibility for the team selection and tactics this weekend.

Rooney remains a candidate to get the job full-time, but no decision will be made before the outcome of a proposed takeover led by Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan.

bristol-city-v-derby-county-sky-bet-championship-ashton-gate Rams coaches Liam Rosenior and Shay Given. Source: PA

Rooney made clear earlier this month he would be interested in the role if it were to be offered to him. He is yet to gain his full set of coaching badges but is making progress on gaining his A licence.

Derby host Wycombe, who sit third from bottom, at Pride Park on Saturday before fellow strugglers Coventry visit on Tuesday.

