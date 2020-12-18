BE PART OF THE TEAM

'It was his decision and not mine' - Rooney a 'proud dad' after son Kai signs for Man Utd

The 11-year-old has followed in his father’s footsteps.

By AFP Friday 18 Dec 2020, 10:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,024 Views 0 Comments
Chip off the old block: Wayne Rooney with his son Kai.
Image: Wayne Rooney Instagram.
Image: Wayne Rooney Instagram.

WAYNE ROONEY SAYS he was a “proud dad” after his eldest son Kai followed in his footsteps by signing for Manchester United.

United’s record goalscorer, who joined the Red Devils as a teenager from Everton in 2004, posted a picture on social media on Thursday of the 11-year-old signing a contract at his former club.

“Yeah I’m a proud dad. He’s been working hard, he obviously came over to the (United) States with us to continue with his football,” the interim Derby County boss said at a press conference.

“He went on trial with Manchester United and he’s impressed the coaches. He signed his forms yesterday so I’m delighted for him.”

The former England captain had a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances and breaking Bobby Charlton’s long-standing goal record in January 2017.

Rooney, who also played for boyhood club Everton and MLS side DC United, revealed Kai had the choice of several clubs but opted for Manchester United.

“He did have other options, other clubs to go to but he decided he wants to sign for Manchester United, so it was his decision and not mine,” he said.

© – AFP, 2020 

AFP

