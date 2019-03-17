This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rooney scores first MLS hat-trick to kickstart second season Stateside

The former England star registered his first three goals of the new season last night.

By AFP Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 10:45 AM
1 hour ago 1,755 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4547435

Source: Major League Soccer/YouTube

FORMER ENGLAND STAR Wayne Rooney scored three goals on Saturday night to lead DC United to a crushing 5-0 victory over Real Salt Lake.

Rooney registered his first three goals of the new season and also his first hat trick since signing on with Major League Soccer in July 2018. He now has five multi-goal games.

Lucas Rodriguez and Ulises Segura also scored for host DC United, who peppered the Salt Lake goal with 22 shots.

Goalkeeper Bill Hamid made two stops to earn his third straight shutout as D.C. United is the lone team to have not allowed a goal this season.

Rooney scored on a penalty kick in the 34th minute and then added another with a chip shot over the goalkeeper in the 41st minute. He completed the hat trick with a perfectly-timed sliding score at the 65th minute of the second half.

SOCCER: MAR 16 MLS - Real Salt Lake at DC United Wayne Rooney is into his second season of MLS football. Source: Tony Quinn

Elsewhere, Uruguay international Nicolas Lodeiro set up one goal and scored an audacious penalty as the Seattle Sounders maintained their 100 percent start to the season with a 4-2 victory at Chicago Fire.

The Sounders made it three wins out of three after taking control of the game with two unanswered goals in the opening 15 minutes at Chicago’s SeatGeek Stadium.

Spanish winger Victor Rodriguez fired Seattle into the lead after eight minutes, tucking away a low finish at the far post after good work down the right by Jordan Morris.

Lodeiro then created Seattle’s second, splitting open Chicago’s defence with a sublime pass to Morris.

The US international striker still had plenty to do, but adjusted his body position brilliantly to steer a finish beyond Chicago goalkeeper David Ousted to make it 2-0.

Seattle extended their lead early in the second half when Rodriguez was bundled over in the area on 49 minutes, allowing Lodeiro to step up and chip a Panenka penalty in off the underside of the bar.

Chicago hit back with goals from Raheem Edwards and Fabian Herbers but Raul Ruidiaz’s late goal made the game safe for Seattle, who now lead the Western Conference standings with a maximum of nine points.

Minnesota, who have also taken maximum points from their opening two games, can draw level later Saturday with a win over the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Los Angeles FC, the only other team to make a perfect start to the season, face New York City FC on Sunday.

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'We haven't been catastrophic' - Schmidt must identify bug that has hit Ireland
    'We haven't been catastrophic' - Schmidt must identify bug that has hit Ireland
    Jones sees Twickenham collapse as 'a great lesson' for England
    'Pressure can do very strange things to you' - Ireland captain Best
    CHELTENHAM
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    Willie Mullins: 'I haven't let the Gold Cup burrow into my mind but now it's arrived it's fantastic'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Rooney scores first MLS hat-trick to kickstart second season Stateside
    Rooney scores first MLS hat-trick to kickstart second season Stateside
    'I don't like to win in that way. I am sorry': Guardiola on lack of VAR
    Controversial Aguero winner keeps City's quadruple hopes alive
    IRELAND
    'Those two guys are not the reason we lost' - Schmidt on Sexton and Murray
    'Those two guys are not the reason we lost' - Schmidt on Sexton and Murray
    Wales do the Slam as Schmidt's shambolic Ireland end Six Nations on dire note
    As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It was a bit of a shock' - The teen sensation named in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad
    'It was a bit of a shock' - The teen sensation named in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad
    Late Hernandez double dents Huddersfield's survival hopes
    Koscielny makes veiled dig at Wenger's approach as Arsenal become 'more intelligent' under Emery

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie