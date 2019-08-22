This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wayne Rooney sent off as former Arsenal attacker Vela scores brilliant solo goal

The Derby County-bound star saw red as the DC United skipper endured a forgettable outing midweek.

By The42 Team Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 12:36 PM
13 minutes ago 327 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4777605
Wayne Rooney will leave DC United at the end of the year.
WAYNE ROONEY WAS sent off as DC United lost a wild MLS clash 2-1 against New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

Rooney, who is set to leave DC for Derby County in a player-coach role at the end of the year, saw red following a VAR review in the 24th minute.

Former Manchester United and England captain Rooney appeared to make contact with Cristian Casseres Jr’s face in an off-the-ball incident before a corner was taken in Washington midweek.

A video review resulted in Rooney seeing red after the Red Bulls had taken a sixth-minute lead through Kaku, who capitalised on a failed clearance by Lucas Rodriguez.

The Red Bulls were also reduced to 10 men in first-half stoppage time after Amro Tarek was dismissed for a second yellow card.

DC’s Ola Kamara – on his full debut — equalised 10 minutes into the second half but Daniel Royer converted a penalty four minutes later as the Red Bulls claimed all three points.

With the Atlantic Cup win, the Red Bulls leapfrogged DC into fourth position in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Carlos Vela scored twice as league-leading Los Angeles FC routed San Jose Earthquakes 4-0.

Vela — who broke the record for the most combined goals and assists in a single season last time out — took his tally to 26 goals for the campaign at Banc of California Stadium.

The Mexican star’s first-half brace came after Diego Rossi’s sixth-minute opener, while Josh Perez capped the one-sided win with nine minutes remaining.

In the day’s only other game, New York City edged lowly Columbus Crew 1-0.

