Wayne Rooney sent off as former Arsenal attacker Vela scores brilliant solo goal

Wayne Rooney will leave DC United at the end of the year.

WAYNE ROONEY WAS sent off as DC United lost a wild MLS clash 2-1 against New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

Rooney, who is set to leave DC for Derby County in a player-coach role at the end of the year, saw red following a VAR review in the 24th minute.

Former Manchester United and England captain Rooney appeared to make contact with Cristian Casseres Jr’s face in an off-the-ball incident before a corner was taken in Washington midweek.

A video review resulted in Rooney seeing red after the Red Bulls had taken a sixth-minute lead through Kaku, who capitalised on a failed clearance by Lucas Rodriguez.

The Red Bulls were also reduced to 10 men in first-half stoppage time after Amro Tarek was dismissed for a second yellow card.

DC’s Ola Kamara – on his full debut — equalised 10 minutes into the second half but Daniel Royer converted a penalty four minutes later as the Red Bulls claimed all three points.

With the Atlantic Cup win, the Red Bulls leapfrogged DC into fourth position in the Eastern Conference.

Following Video Review, Wayne Rooney is issued a red card.



0-1 #DCvRBNY | #RBNY pic.twitter.com/sQXfqeOn41 — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) August 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Carlos Vela scored twice as league-leading Los Angeles FC routed San Jose Earthquakes 4-0.

Vela — who broke the record for the most combined goals and assists in a single season last time out — took his tally to 26 goals for the campaign at Banc of California Stadium.

What a special goal from Carlos Vela. LAFC is destroying the rest of MLS this season. pic.twitter.com/0KTvlTss5z — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) August 22, 2019

The Mexican star’s first-half brace came after Diego Rossi’s sixth-minute opener, while Josh Perez capped the one-sided win with nine minutes remaining.

In the day’s only other game, New York City edged lowly Columbus Crew 1-0.

