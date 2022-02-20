Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 20 February 2022
Weather forces abandonment of Allianz League and racing fixtures scheduled for this afternoon

There’ll be no action today at Markievicz Park or in Navan.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 20 Feb 2022, 9:48 AM
Markievicz Park in Sligo (file pic).
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

AFTER SEVERAL OF yesterday’s sporting fixtures were called off, the weather is again having an impact on events scheduled for today.

The Central Competitions Control Committee of the GAA will decide on a new date for the meeting of Sligo and Cavan in Division 4 of the Allianz Football League next week.

Following heavy overnight rain in Sligo, an inspection at Markievicz Park this morning deemed the pitch to be unplayable.

According to Sligo GAA, tickets purchased for the game will remain valid for the refixture.

Elsewhere, racing due to take place today at Navan has been cancelled as a result of the course being waterlogged in places.

A track inspection took place this morning after 11 millimetres of rain fell overnight, with the eight-race card subsequently falling victim to the conditions.

