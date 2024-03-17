Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
No Galway-Waterford game today in Salthill. James Lawlor/INPHO
Called Off

Weather forces postponement of Irish sporting fixtures

In Scotland, the Premiership game between Rangers and Dundee was postponed.
0
451
24 minutes ago

THE ADVERSE WEATHER conditions over the weekend have forced postponements to some of today’s sporting fixtures.

The Division 1 ladies football league match between Galway and Wexford, fixed for Pearse Stadium this afternoon, was called off this morning.

“Today’s Lidl National League Division 1 fixture between Galway and Waterford, which was due to be played at Pearse Stadium, Salthill, has been postponed,” said the LGFA in a statement.

“Refixture details will be announced in due course.”

The Salthill venue had hosted two league games yesterday with the Galway hurlers drawing with Limerick, while the Galway footballers lost to Dublin.

Today’s planned racing meeting at Wexford racecourse has been cancelled, the track is unfit for racing following heavy rain yesterday evening.

Meanwhile the Division 4 football league game between Tipperary and Wexford will now take place today at Fethard Town Park in Tipperary with a 4pm throw-in.

The game was postponed twice yesterday in Wexford due to unplayable pitches at Enniscorthy and Ferns.

In Scotland, Dundee’s home game against Rangers has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch which means Celtic go into the international break top of the cinch Premiership.

The reigning champions had put pressure on Phillipe Clement’s side with a 3-1 win over St Johnstone on Saturday to go one point clear.

There was a 9.15am pitch inspection on Sunday morning ahead of the scheduled noon kick-off at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, with a second inspection by match referee Don Robertson taking place an hour later.

And Dundee released a statement at 10.28am on their X account which read: “Following the referee’s second pitch inspection this morning, today’s cinch Premiership match with Rangers has been postponed.

“Recent rainfall has meant the pitch has become waterlogged and the match has been called off.”

Rangers issued a statement on the postponement to explain their disappointment.

“Rangers FC, on behalf of our supporters, are extremely disappointed and angered with the late call-off of today’s match with Dundee FC.

“The first-team have prepared as normal for the match, and it was not until this morning that any concerns over the playing surface were raised.

“It is not understood why the home club did not raise those concerns in a more timely manner, given the reoccurring issues they have had with their playing surface at earlier points in the season.

“The Rangers team and thousands of our supporters had already arrived at the stadium by the time a decision was reached.

“This is the only match in the entire UK senior leagues to be postponed this weekend, and given it was to be shown on Sky Sports nationwide, reflects poorly on our game.”

Additional reporting by PA

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     