Weather forces postponement of Irish sporting fixtures

THE ADVERSE WEATHER conditions over the weekend have forced postponements to some of today’s sporting fixtures.

The Division 1 ladies football league match between Galway and Wexford, fixed for Pearse Stadium this afternoon, was called off this morning.

“Today’s Lidl National League Division 1 fixture between Galway and Waterford, which was due to be played at Pearse Stadium, Salthill, has been postponed,” said the LGFA in a statement.

“Refixture details will be announced in due course.”

The Salthill venue had hosted two league games yesterday with the Galway hurlers drawing with Limerick, while the Galway footballers lost to Dublin.

Today’s planned racing meeting at Wexford racecourse has been cancelled, the track is unfit for racing following heavy rain yesterday evening.

⚠️ Following an inspection this morning, @WexfordRacecour remains unfit for racing following heavy rain yesterday evening and the fixture scheduled for today has been cancelled pic.twitter.com/DPXL8nYVsk — IHRB Raceday information (@IHRBRaceday) March 17, 2024

Advertisement

Meanwhile the Division 4 football league game between Tipperary and Wexford will now take place today at Fethard Town Park in Tipperary with a 4pm throw-in.

The game was postponed twice yesterday in Wexford due to unplayable pitches at Enniscorthy and Ferns.

In Scotland, Dundee’s home game against Rangers has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch which means Celtic go into the international break top of the cinch Premiership.

The reigning champions had put pressure on Phillipe Clement’s side with a 3-1 win over St Johnstone on Saturday to go one point clear.

There was a 9.15am pitch inspection on Sunday morning ahead of the scheduled noon kick-off at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, with a second inspection by match referee Don Robertson taking place an hour later.

And Dundee released a statement at 10.28am on their X account which read: “Following the referee’s second pitch inspection this morning, today’s cinch Premiership match with Rangers has been postponed.

❌ GAME OFF: Today’s match against Dundee has been postponed.



The club will make further comment in due course. pic.twitter.com/wb9w0rl258 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 17, 2024

“Recent rainfall has meant the pitch has become waterlogged and the match has been called off.”

Rangers issued a statement on the postponement to explain their disappointment.

“Rangers FC, on behalf of our supporters, are extremely disappointed and angered with the late call-off of today’s match with Dundee FC.

“The first-team have prepared as normal for the match, and it was not until this morning that any concerns over the playing surface were raised.

“It is not understood why the home club did not raise those concerns in a more timely manner, given the reoccurring issues they have had with their playing surface at earlier points in the season.

“The Rangers team and thousands of our supporters had already arrived at the stadium by the time a decision was reached.

“This is the only match in the entire UK senior leagues to be postponed this weekend, and given it was to be shown on Sky Sports nationwide, reflects poorly on our game.”

- Additional reporting by PA

