Ordinary Roy, a community's wounds and more of the week's best sportswriting

1. “It got me thinking about our boy, John, who was killed while cycling home from a Gaelic football game. Thursday last was the 25th anniversary of his death. It was also the day Liverpool Football Club won their first English title for 30 years. John was a Liverpool nut. As much as any kid could fall in love with a football club, his heart and soul were Liverpool’s.”

David Walsh delivered a superb personal piece on Liverpool’s title win for The Sunday Times (€).

2. “Now? Barry Egan asked him about the Saudi attempt to take over Newcastle, a deal that has generated considerable comment from an ethical perspective. “I really have no interest,” he replied, and you’d believe him too.”

In the Independent, Daniel McDonnell wrestles with the normality of Roy Keane (€).

3. “Instead of recalling past glories, he turns away from the famous turf and shocks his watching family with these simple words: “This is where I hurt my head.”

The harrowing account of former Manchester United great Tony Dunne, by John Scheerhout in the Manchester Evening News.

4. “Colm Horkan’s oldest friends called for him at home last weekend for the final time in their lives on a Saturday evening and carried his coffin to the local funeral home on their shoulders wearing their Charlestown colours.”

The Sunday Times’ Michael Foley on the old wounds opened for a Mayo community (€).

5. “Despite this relatively poor final product, he was nominated for Footballer of the Year. Largely that was due to McCaffrey’s defensive deeds, but also his development as a kick-out option, not something for which he is particularly renowned.”

Conor McKeon finds the measurable qualities of Jack McCaffrey, for The Independent (€).