This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 5 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ordinary Roy, a community's wounds and more of the week's best sportswriting

Lockdown’s over, but you don’t have to go anywhere.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 5 Jul 2020, 7:49 AM
1 hour ago 692 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5141098
Football journalists keep a safe distance in Brighton.
Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/NMC Pool
Football journalists keep a safe distance in Brighton.
Football journalists keep a safe distance in Brighton.
Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/NMC Pool

1. “It got me thinking about our boy, John, who was killed while cycling home from a Gaelic football game. Thursday last was the 25th anniversary of his death. It was also the day Liverpool Football Club won their first English title for 30 years. John was a Liverpool nut. As much as any kid could fall in love with a football club, his heart and soul were Liverpool’s.”

David Walsh delivered a superb personal piece on Liverpool’s title win for The Sunday Times (€).

2. “Now? Barry Egan asked him about the Saudi attempt to take over Newcastle, a deal that has generated considerable comment from an ethical perspective. “I really have no interest,” he replied, and you’d believe him too.”

In the Independent, Daniel McDonnell wrestles with the normality of Roy Keane (€).

3. “Instead of recalling past glories, he turns away from the famous turf and shocks his watching family with these simple words: “This is where I hurt my head.”

The harrowing account of former Manchester United great Tony Dunne, by John Scheerhout in the Manchester Evening News.

4. “Colm Horkan’s oldest friends called for him at home last weekend for the final time in their lives on a Saturday evening and carried his coffin to the local funeral home on their shoulders wearing their Charlestown colours.”

The Sunday Times’ Michael Foley on the old wounds opened for a Mayo community (€).

5. “Despite this relatively poor final product, he was nominated for Footballer of the Year. Largely that was due to McCaffrey’s defensive deeds, but also his development as a kick-out option, not something for which he is particularly renowned.”

Conor McKeon finds the measurable qualities of Jack McCaffrey, for The Independent (€).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie