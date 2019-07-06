This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Weekend tips: Step up in trip should suit unexposed and consistent filly

Richard Forristal makes his Saturday selections.

By Racing Post Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 8:42 AM
Trainer Ger Lyons.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Trainer Ger Lyons.
Trainer Ger Lyons.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IT’S A COMPETITIVE but tricky-looking card at Naas, with the only horse standing out as a betting proposition being Bailly (Naas, 3.20pm — SP) in the 6f Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap.

The Ger Lyons-trained daughter of Charm Spirit should have a big say now that she steps up to this trip. Twice a winner over 5f last summer, she has posted two of her best efforts in defeat over that distance and 5½f at Navan, which is a pretty stiff test.

Last September, Bailly was beaten little more than a length there off 89, and she went down by a similar margin when third to Aleef off 88 in May. The handicapper has relented a little since then, but over sharp 5f tracks at Cork and Tipperary, she looked like she needed further. 

As such, it is notable that Lyons goes up in trip with this consistent and unexposed filly. Off a career-low mark of 82, Bailly could take a bit of stopping. 

At Bellewstown, Kildorrery (Bellewstown, 6.20pm — SP) catches the eye in the Fast Shipping Bellewstown Handicap Hurdle, although it’s not the first time that would have been said about a horse who has at times flattered to deceive. 

A maiden hurdle and beginners’ chase winner in the autumn, his consistent efforts over fences saw his rating rise to a peak of 134.

He hasn’t won in eight starts since scoring at Punchestown in October, but the Ted Walsh-trained six-year-old should plunder his share of handicaps in due course. 

When sent off favourite to exploit a hurdles rating of 119 at Kilbeggan last month, Kildorrery had to circumnavigate the field after being dropped right out. Such hold up tactics aren’t necessarily ideal for Bellewstown, but he will be sharper for what was his first start in that sphere since September. 

If things fall his way he remains of real interest off this sort of handicap mark, and it’s encouraging to see the very capable Darragh O’Keeffe taking 7lb off his back. 

In the Bellewstown bumper, John McConnell’s Streets Of Doyen (Bellewstown, 7.50pm — SP) is the one to keep on side.

On his debut for Stuart Crawford at Ayr in May, the five-year-old ran green in the straight but knuckled down well and ultimately found plenty for pressure. 

He actually won going away, so you would imagine there will be a lot more improvement still to come from what looks a promising individual.

Acquired for £68,000 in the interim, he should have more scope than the likes of Rocket Lad and Centaur, and it’s hard to be excited about Gordon Elliott’s newcomer, Wings Of Destiny, who was bought back by the trainer for a mere £600 at Ascot in March.

Selections

  • Naas 3.20 - Bailly
  • Bellewstown 6.20 - Kildorrery
  • Bellewstown 7.50 - Streets Of Doyen
Richard Forristal; for more visit the Racing Post

