This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 7 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Weekend tips: Mullins will prevail with first-ever Flat runner

Thom Malone runs through his picks from Ireland, the UK and the US.

By Thom Malone Friday 7 Jun 2019, 2:26 PM
1 hour ago 831 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4672381
Willie Mullins.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Willie Mullins.
Willie Mullins.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

GALILEO WILL NOT have the same dominance this weekend as he did last.

It was a phenomenal achievement by the progeny of the 2001 Derby winner to feature in the sire line of 13 of the 14 Derby runners at Epsom last week, and sire the winner.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) bemoaned the situation somewhat in a strange response to the Ballydoyle dominance, suggesting better access to the Galileo lineage was a significant factor in the recent spate of-Irish trained winners of the historic race.

There is a modicum of truth here, but it’s the BHA who has allowed the British breeders to ignore the race, and have only belatedly introduced incentives for racing more stoutly bred two-year olds, that can ultimately make up into middle distance horses.

The warming of relations between the two breeding powerhouses, Darley and Coolmore, means there may be more variety in the training of Derby winners, but it will take a few years. Aidan O’Brien has already amassed a significant knowledge bank on how to get the best out of these regally bred beasts, the changes to the faces in the Derby winners Enclosure, may take a while.

Looking back at the Derby is a more satisfying task than looking ahead to a fairly moderate week’s racing.

A career sequence reading Woodcote to Beverley conditions race is undoubtedly a down grade. That’s the scenario for Oh Purple Reign (15.15 Saturday, Beverley — 2/1).

At Epsom, this horse’s frame didn’t seem to fit. He was quite leggy and therefore should be expected to improve on a more straightforward track. The drop in trip may not be ideal but a straight five furlongs with a stiff uphill finish will suit this son of Sir Prancelot.

He ran into a very exciting horse in the shape of Pinaturbo, who tops some Ascot betting markets. Oh Purple Reign wasn’t particularly strong in the markets on either of his racecourse appearances to date.

He won on debut at 12/1 and drifted to third in the market at Epsom. Given his scope for physical improvement, the strength of his Epsom form and a more suitable track, Oh Purple Reign looks a good bet.

Investec Derby Festival 2019 - Ladies Day - Epsom Downs Racecourse Oh Purple Reign races at Beverley. Source: Simon Cooper

The much-maligned clerk of the course at Haydock has declared the going soft. That could be worse by the time the Betway Pinnacle Stakes goes to post at 2.25 on Saturday. Willie Mullins sends his first-ever Flat runner to the track in the shape of True Self (14.15 Saturday, Haydock — 11/10).

This is a smartly-campaigned, mud-loving filly that looks progressive. Colin Keane seems to really get on well with her, as he does with most of the champion jump trainer’s horses.

Keane and Mullins have a 23% strike rate in Ireland, but this will only be the third time the pair have combined in the UK. The first two horses both won. True Self is entitled to take the step up to Group 3 class and connections have identified a particularly weak edition. True Self is 11 pounds well in against Highgarden, that should be enough.

The Navan card is not a vintage renewal, but that won’t stop the quest for winners. Aidan O’Brien’s Tango (14.15 Saturday, Navan — SP) will be a short price but should win the first race of the day at 2.15. While in the closing race on the card Dermot Weld looks to have found a nice confidence building opportunity for Tinandali (17.45 Saturday, Navan — SP).

He was too keen at the Curragh last time out. With a small field here, Oisin Orr might be able to get a soft lead then use his guaranteed stamina to get the better of the ring rusty Goddess.

The race of the weekend is in the USA though — the final leg of the ‘Triple Crown’ stateside, the Belmont stakes. They get underway at 11.37 on Saturday night and unfortunately this time around there is no American Pharoah or Justify to create the fairytale.

The first two home in the Preakness line up, as does the third from the Kentucky Derby so the race has depth. Tacitus (23.37 Saturday, Belmont Park — 7/4) wasn’t beaten far at Churchill Downs, which is incredible given how slow he was from the gates.

The sloppy track conditions didn’t suit and he also appeared to hate the kick-back. Tacitus has a good draw on Saturday night and can get back to winning ways on the biggest stage.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Thom Malone
@thom_malone

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie