Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Friday 13 March, 2020
By Paul Dollery Friday 13 Mar 2020, 5:00 PM
5 minutes ago 533 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5045045

A draw against which county condemned Offaly to another season in Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League?
INPHO
Kerry
Meath

Antrim
Wicklow
Can you name the UFC middleweight champion who successfully defended his title against Yoel Romero in Las Vegas last Saturday night?
PA
Jared Cannonier
Israel Adesanya

Paulo Costa
Robert Whittaker
For how many weeks has Joe Marler been banned after grabbing the genitals of Alun Wyn Jones during England's win against Wales in the Six Nations?
INPHO
5
10

15
20
Who scored the opening goal for the Ireland women's national team in their 3-0 win over Montenegro in the Euro 2021 qualifiers?
INPHO
Katie McCabe
Louise Quinn

Denise O'Sullivan
Diane Caldwell
Which horse denied Tiger Roll a third consecutive win in the Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham on Wednesday?
INPHO
Easysland
Out Sam

Outlander
Urgent De Gregaine
Can you name the Atletico Madrid player who scored twice at Anfield on Wednesday night to end Liverpool's defence of the Champions League?
PA
Alvaro Morata
Thomas Partey

Marcos Llorente
Joao Felix
Francois Louw, who was a member of South Africa's 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, is to retire at the end of the season. What club does he play for?
PA
Bath
Gloucester

Saracens
Sale Sharks
Kevin O'Brien hit a last-ball six as Ireland ended a seven-year wait for a Twenty20 win over which nation?
INPHO
Bangladesh
Afghanistan

Zimbabwe
Scotland
Scott Hogan has been named as Championship Player of the Month for February, but who was the most recent Irish player to win the award previously?
PA
Darren Randolph
Matt Doherty

Conor Hourihane
Aiden McGeady
Cork camogie great Aoife Murray has called time on her 18-year inter-county career, having won how many All-Ireland senior titles?
INPHO
8
9

10
11
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

