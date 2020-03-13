Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

A draw against which county condemned Offaly to another season in Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League? INPHO Kerry Meath

Antrim Wicklow

Can you name the UFC middleweight champion who successfully defended his title against Yoel Romero in Las Vegas last Saturday night? PA Jared Cannonier Israel Adesanya

Paulo Costa Robert Whittaker

For how many weeks has Joe Marler been banned after grabbing the genitals of Alun Wyn Jones during England's win against Wales in the Six Nations? INPHO 5 10

15 20

Who scored the opening goal for the Ireland women's national team in their 3-0 win over Montenegro in the Euro 2021 qualifiers? INPHO Katie McCabe Louise Quinn

Denise O'Sullivan Diane Caldwell

Which horse denied Tiger Roll a third consecutive win in the Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham on Wednesday? INPHO Easysland Out Sam

Outlander Urgent De Gregaine

Can you name the Atletico Madrid player who scored twice at Anfield on Wednesday night to end Liverpool's defence of the Champions League? PA Alvaro Morata Thomas Partey

Marcos Llorente Joao Felix

Francois Louw, who was a member of South Africa's 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, is to retire at the end of the season. What club does he play for? PA Bath Gloucester

Saracens Sale Sharks

Kevin O'Brien hit a last-ball six as Ireland ended a seven-year wait for a Twenty20 win over which nation? INPHO Bangladesh Afghanistan

Zimbabwe Scotland

Scott Hogan has been named as Championship Player of the Month for February, but who was the most recent Irish player to win the award previously? PA Darren Randolph Matt Doherty

Conor Hourihane Aiden McGeady