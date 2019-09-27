Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It’s been another busy few days of sporting action.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 27 Sep 2019, 5:00 PM
18 minutes ago 1,793 Views 4 Comments
How many All-Star football nominations did Dublin receive?
12
13

14
15
Which of these Irish players wasn't involved in a Champions League clash this week?
Katie McCabe
Megan Campbell

Tyler Toland
Niamh Fahey
Nigel Benn is set for a comeback fight. What age is he?
40
45

50
55
Man United needed penalties to beat Rochdale. Which of these Irish players played the entire game?
Jimmy Keohane
Jimmy Ryan

Eoghan O'Connell
Ryan Delaney
Jack Carty starts for Ireland against Japan this weekend. What county is he from?
Kildare
Galway

Westmeath
Antrim
Harvey Elliott became the youngest player to start at senior level for Liverpool this week. Who is their youngest player to feature from the bench?
Michael Owen
Jerome Sinclair

Ki-Jana Hoever
Sepp van den Berg
Which discipline did Annalise Murphy return to in the week, as she bids to qualify for the 2020 Olympics?
Laser Radial
49erFX

RS:X
470
Uruguay stunned Fiji at the Rugby World Cup this week. How many matches had they won in the history of the tournament previously?
0
1

2
3
Troy Parrott lined out for Tottenham in the League Cup on Tuesday. Prior to that, who was the last Irish player to feature for one of the 'big six' clubs?
Robbie Keane
Shay Given

Conor Henderson
Robbie Brady
Who did Danny Willett narrowly overcome to win at Wentworth?
Jon Rahm
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Billy Horschel
Patrick Reed
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

