Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

How many All-Star football nominations did Dublin receive? 12 13

14 15

Which of these Irish players wasn't involved in a Champions League clash this week? Katie McCabe Megan Campbell

Tyler Toland Niamh Fahey

Nigel Benn is set for a comeback fight. What age is he? 40 45

50 55

Man United needed penalties to beat Rochdale. Which of these Irish players played the entire game? Jimmy Keohane Jimmy Ryan

Eoghan O'Connell Ryan Delaney

Jack Carty starts for Ireland against Japan this weekend. What county is he from? Kildare Galway

Westmeath Antrim

Harvey Elliott became the youngest player to start at senior level for Liverpool this week. Who is their youngest player to feature from the bench? Michael Owen Jerome Sinclair

Ki-Jana Hoever Sepp van den Berg

Which discipline did Annalise Murphy return to in the week, as she bids to qualify for the 2020 Olympics? Laser Radial 49erFX

RS:X 470

Uruguay stunned Fiji at the Rugby World Cup this week. How many matches had they won in the history of the tournament previously? 0 1

2 3

Troy Parrott lined out for Tottenham in the League Cup on Tuesday. Prior to that, who was the last Irish player to feature for one of the 'big six' clubs? Robbie Keane Shay Given

Conor Henderson Robbie Brady