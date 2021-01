Ireland international Jason Knight was named Derby County captain in Wayne Rooney's first game as permanent manager. What age is the young Dubliner? PA 17 18

19 20

Cork's Bríd Stack is recovering after sustaining an injury in her first AFLW game. For which club does she play? Twitter Adelaide Crows Gold Coast Suns

North Melbourne Kangaroos Greater Western Sydney Giants

Can you name the Leinster man who won the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year award? INPHO Jonathan Sexton James Ryan

Garry Ringrose Caelan Doris

Do you know the name of the third-tier club who eliminated Real Madrid from the Copa del Rey? PA Cornella Navalcarnero

Alcoyano Cordoba

Defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs saw off the Cleveland Browns to close in on a return to the Super Bowl, despite an injury to their talismanic quarterback. What's his name? PA Patrick Mahomes Tom Brady

Drew Brees Josh Allen

Andy Moran is taking his first steps into management with Ballaghaderreen. After which championship season was the former Mayo star named Footballer of the Year? INPHO 2015 2016

2017 2018

Which Guinness Pro14 club signed Irish out-half Ian Keatley? PA Zebre Glasgow Warriors

Edinburgh Scarlets

Irish athletics legend Jerry Kiernan passed away this week at the age of 67. In what year did he achieve a ninth-placed finish in the Olympic men's marathon? INPHO 1976 1980

1984 1988

Diane Caldwell has left which Bundesliga club to link up with Ireland team-mate Denise O'Sullivan at North Carolina Courage? INPHO SC Freiburg MSV Duisburg

Eintracht Frankfurt SC Sand