This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you been paying attention to this week’s headlines?

By Paul Fennessy Friday 19 Jul 2019, 5:00 PM
33 minutes ago 3,204 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4731092

Jack Byrne scored one of the goals, as Shamrock Rovers knocked Brann out of the Europa League. Who scored the other goal for the Irish side?
Ronan Finn
Dan Carr

Dylan Watts
Gary O'Neill
David Duval registered the worst British Open round in 22 years on Thursday. What did he finish the day on?
15 over par
20 over par

25 over par
30 over par
Who scored the only goal as Kilkenny beat Wexford in the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 championship decider?
Niall Brassil
Eoin Cody

Evan Shefflin
Seán Ryan
Mathieu Bastareaud's signing was announced by which Top 14 club during the week?
Toulouse
Lyon

Clermont Auvergne
Montpellier
Who scored the winning penalty as Dundalk advanced at Riga's expense in Wednesday's Champions League first round qualifier?
Sean Hoare
Gary Rogers

Patrick McEleney
Jamie McGrath
Rush's Eoin Morgan captained England to glory in the Cricket World Cup on Sunday. Who did they beat in the final?
Australia
New Zealand

India
West Indies
Sunday's meeting between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic was the longest ever Wimbledon final. How long did it last?
Four hours and 23 minutes
Four hours and 47 minutes

Four hours and 57 minutes
Five hours and 12 minutes
Simona Halep stunned Serena Williams to win Wimbledon. How many games did she drop in the final?
4
5

6
7
Ireland's Gary O’Donovan won bronze in the men’s lightweight sculls at the 2019 World Cup Regatta last weekend. Where was the competition held?
Brandenburg
Glasgow

Plovdiv
Rotterdam
Who scored the equaliser as Ireland U19s drew their opening Euros group game with Norway?
Jonathan Afolabi
Matt Everitt

Joe Hodge
Brandon Kavanagh
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie