Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Jack Byrne scored one of the goals, as Shamrock Rovers knocked Brann out of the Europa League. Who scored the other goal for the Irish side? Ronan Finn Dan Carr

Dylan Watts Gary O'Neill

David Duval registered the worst British Open round in 22 years on Thursday. What did he finish the day on? 15 over par 20 over par

25 over par 30 over par

Who scored the only goal as Kilkenny beat Wexford in the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 championship decider? Niall Brassil Eoin Cody

Evan Shefflin Seán Ryan

Mathieu Bastareaud's signing was announced by which Top 14 club during the week? Toulouse Lyon

Clermont Auvergne Montpellier

Who scored the winning penalty as Dundalk advanced at Riga's expense in Wednesday's Champions League first round qualifier? Sean Hoare Gary Rogers

Patrick McEleney Jamie McGrath

Rush's Eoin Morgan captained England to glory in the Cricket World Cup on Sunday. Who did they beat in the final? Australia New Zealand

India West Indies

Sunday's meeting between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic was the longest ever Wimbledon final. How long did it last? Four hours and 23 minutes Four hours and 47 minutes

Four hours and 57 minutes Five hours and 12 minutes

Simona Halep stunned Serena Williams to win Wimbledon. How many games did she drop in the final? 4 5

6 7

Ireland's Gary O’Donovan won bronze in the men’s lightweight sculls at the 2019 World Cup Regatta last weekend. Where was the competition held? Brandenburg Glasgow

Plovdiv Rotterdam