What position did Shane Lowry finish in at The Players Championship last Sunday? PA 4th 8th

6th 10th

What county is Cheltenham-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore from? PA Waterford Limerick

Kilkenny Tipperary

CJ Stander announced this week he will retire from rugby at the end of this season. Which South African team did he play for before he joined Munster in 2012? INPHO Stormers Sharks

Bulls Cheetahs

On what aggregate score did Tottenham get knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday night? PA 3-2 3-1

4-3 2-1

Which two-time All-Star winning Galway player confirmed her retirement last weekend? INPHO Louise Ward Sinéad Burke

Olivia Divilly Tracey Leonard

Teenage goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu earned his first Ireland senior call-up this week but can you name the club he currently plays for on loan? INPHO Peterborough United Shrewsbury Town

Hull City Rochdale

Joe Ward got his professional career back on track with a win in what country last night? PA Dominican Republic Mexico

USA Puerto Rico

How long did Leinster coach Leo Cullen extend his contract by this week? INPHO Two years One year

Three years Four years

Sunderland triumphed at Wembley last weekend for the first time since what year? PA 1973 1975

1971 1969