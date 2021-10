Austin Stacks were crowned Kerry club senior football champions on Sunday. How many consecutive titles have they now won? 3 4

5 6

"He’s got 10 goals and still hasn’t won a player of the month." Which Shamrock Rovers player is manager Stephen Bradley referring to here? Rory Gaffney Graham Burke

Danny Mandroiu Aaron Greene

Emma Slevin made history this week by reaching the All Around finals at the World Gymnastics Championships. Where does the 18-year-old hail from? Cork Galway

Limerick Dublin

Simon Zebo returned to the Ireland rugby squad this week, but which opposition do Andy Farrell's side face first in the upcoming autumn Tests? Japan USA

New Zealand Argentina

Ireland were competing at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup this week. What is the furthest they have ever reached in that tournament? Group stages Super 8s

Semi-finals Final

Which of these is not shortlisted for the 2021 An Post Sports Book of the Year award? Crossing The Line by Willie Anderson with Brendan Fanning Fight Or Flight: My Life, My Choices by Keith Earls with Tommy Conlon

Devotion by Mickey Harte with Brendan Coffey The Hill: My Autobiography by Bernard Brogan with Kieran Shannon

Henry Shefflin was appointed the new Galway hurling manager on Wednesday. How many All-Ireland senior inter-county championship medals did the Kilkenny legend win? 8 9

10 11

Which Ireland footballer was the unfortunate scorer of an own goal in their 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Sweden yesterday? Niamh Fahey Louise Quinn

Savannah McCarthy Megan Connolly

The Irish women's hockey team are scheduled to play in a World Cup qualifications semi-final on Saturday, but against which nation? Wales France

Scotland Belarus