Who has been appointed as independent chairperson of the integration process between the GAA, the Camogie Association and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association? Mary Robinson Mary McAleese

Michael D Higgins Bertie Ahern

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won gold at the World Rowing Championships last weekend. Where were they held? Netherlands Germany

Czech Republic Hungary

It has been announced that which pop artist will play this season's Super Bowl half-time show? Ariana Grande Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish Rihanna

Eliud Kipchoge beat his own world marathon record by 30 seconds in Berlin, but what age is the Kenyan runner? 36 37

38 39

Which of these players did not score for Ireland in the Nations League win over Armenia? Troy Parrott Michael Obafemi

Robbie Brady John Egan

Irish pair Zach Tuohy and Mark O'Connor won the AFL Grand Final with which club on Saturday? Sydney Melbourne

Geelong Collingwood

Which former Ireland international has been named head coach of Munster's senior women's team? Fiona Coghlan Niamh Briggs

Lindsay Peat Sophie Spence

Max Verstappen has described his chances of winning a second F1 world title in Singapore this weekend as... "a foregone conclusion" "50/50"

"quite a long shot" "impossible"

Stuart Lancaster will leave Leinster at the end of the season to join which Top 14 side? La Rochelle Toulouse

Stade Francais Racing 92