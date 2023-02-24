'It's sad but it's the only way to protect my mental health' - Three players quit France team

THE FRENCH WOMEN’S football team was reeling today as three of its top stars decided to quit with captain Wendie Renard claiming the current set-up was bad for her mental health.

Within an hour of the 32-year-old Lyon centre-back’s announcement Paris Saint-Germain pair Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto also announced they no longer wished to play for France.

“It’s sad but it’s the only way to protect my mental health,” the 142-times capped Renard said five months ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

Advertisement

“I won’t be going to the World Cup under these conditions. My face may mask the pain, but my heart is suffering.”

Star striker Diani, 27, who leads the scoring charts in the French league said she was suspending her duty with the national team.

“Following our captain’s announcement, I’m suspending my engagement with the national team. If profound changes are introduced I’ll be back,” said Diani.

Katoto, 23, was equally blunt. “I am no longer in line with the management of the France team nor the values it promotes,” she said.

France is coached by 47-year-old Corinne Diacre who took over the team in 2017 and is under contract until 2024.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

French football has been plagued by controversy recently with Noel Le Graet, the president of the country’s football federation (FFF) suspended since January.

The 81-year-old has been under pressure since he made dismissive remarks in a radio interview about France legend Zinedine Zidane’s potential interest in coaching the national team.

A report commissioned by the sports ministry also focused on allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” towards women.

– © AFP 2023