Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Werder Bremen dump out league leaders Dortmund on penalties after extra-time madness

Elsewhere in the German Cup, Bayer Leverkusen were eliminated by second-tier opposition.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 10:53 PM
Bremen's Max Kruse, top, celebrates on the shoulders of goalscorer Martin Harnik.
Image: AP/PA Images
Bremen's Max Kruse, top, celebrates on the shoulders of goalscorer Martin Harnik.
Image: AP/PA Images

BUNDESLIGA LEADERS BORUSSIA Dortmund are out of the German Cup after they were defeated 4-2 on penalties at home to Werder Bremen after an incredible extra-time period in their last-16 encounter.

Marco Reus pulled Dortmund level on the stroke of half-time in normal time after Milot Rashica’s early opener for the visitors, and a scoreless second period brought the Westfalenstadion encounter into an extra 30 minutes.

From there, all hell broke loose by way of four goals in the final 16 minutes: a superb run and goal by Chelsea-bound American Christian Pulisic on the 105-minute mark saw the hosts take the lead.

Three minutes after the second turnaround, however, striker Claudio Pizarro — aged 40 — pulled Werder level with a clever finish from an acute angle.

Dortmund took a 3-2 lead when Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi — half Pizarro’s age — turned home from the right-hand side of the six-yard box.

Werder weren’t finished, however. With a minute plus stoppages remaining in extra time, Austrian Martin Harnik made use of Max Kruse’s second assist of the game to force penalties.

Dortmund missed their first two through Pablo Alcacer and Maximilian Philipp, with Bremen taking a 2-0 lead through Pizarro and Maximilian Eggestein.

Axel Witsel, Davy Klaassen, and Julian Weigl all converted to make it 3-2 to the visitors, but up stepped Max Kruse who fired Werder into the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere in the German Cup, Bayer Leverkusen — who beat Bayern in the league on Saturday — lost to Bundesliga 2 side Heidenheim on a scoreline of 2-1.

Results:

  • FC Heidenheim 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen
  • Hamburg 1-0 FC Nürnberg
  • Borussia Dortmund 3-3 Werder Bremen (Werder win 4-2 on penalties)
  • MSV Duisburg 1-3 SC Paderborn

