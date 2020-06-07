This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Relegation looms large for Werder as teams take knee for Floyd protests

Wolfsburg pushed back up to sixth in the Bundesliga thanks to their 1-0 win.

By AFP Sunday 7 Jun 2020, 2:51 PM
https://the42.ie/5116933

WERDER BREMEN’S RELEGATION fears increased following a 1-0 home defeat by Wolfsburg that saw a renewed show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Wout Weghorst headed home the decisive goal eight minutes before the end to push Wolfsburg back up to sixth place and the Europa League spots.

werder-bremen-vfl-wolfsburg Players kneel before kick-off. Source: DPA/PA Images

The Dutch international’s 12th league goal of the season came just seconds after Xaver Schlager crashed a shot off the bar and leaves Werder, the team with the most seasons in the Bundesliga, staring at the drop.

With four matches left Florian Kohfeldt’s side are second-from-bottom, five points from safety and three from the relegation playoff place following back-to-back home defeats.

They travel to bottom side Paderborn next weekend in a match that could be decisive for their survival, with league leaders Bayern Munich and then fellow relegation rivals Mainz, who are just outside the drop zone and won 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, coming the following week.

The match began after both sides’ starting elevens gathered around the centre circle at the Weser Stadium before dropping to one knee, echoing a gesture made by Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin players and Mainz midfielder Pierre Kunde Malong on Saturday.

Union Berlin and Schalke players then did the same ahead of their own match on Sunday, which kicked off shortly after Wolfsburg’s win.

With protests against police brutality and for racial equality taking place around the world on Sunday, the Bundesliga has become a stage for tributes to Floyd, a black American man who died last month at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

 

werder-bremen-vfl-wolfsburg Wolfsburg won 1-0. Source: DPA/PA Images

On Saturday, Dortmund players also wore messages on their T-shirts during their warm-up in honour of Floyd.

Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi wore the messages “no justice, no peace”, while midfielders Axel Witsel and Emre Can’s T-shirts displayed the words “black”, “white” and “yellow” crossed out, with the word “human” below.

Prior to their 4-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, Bayern Munich players warmed up in T-shirts bearing both the Black Lives Matter hashtag and the slogan of the club’s official “Reds Against Racism” campaign.

Union Berlin’s Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah wrote in an article for German daily FAZ that he was “proud” of the Bundesliga players who staged on-pitch protests, and pledged to do the same if he scores against Schalke on Sunday.

© – AFP 2020  

