This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 28 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Timo Werner says Frank Lampard was the main reason for joining Chelsea

The prolific Germany striker has completed his £54million move from RB Leipzig.

By Press Association Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 4:32 PM
20 minutes ago 479 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5162225

TIMO WERNER HAS revealed that Frank Lampard was the “main point” to him joining Chelsea.

The prolific Germany striker has completed his £54million switch from RB Leipzig and started training with the Blues this week.

The 24-year-old’s services were in high demand this year but Chelsea pulled off a major coup by convincing him to move to west London.

And Werner admitted Blues boss Lampard was the top draw in his decision to head to Stamford Bridge.

“He was the main point; we talked a lot about things like system, like how he wants to play and sees me playing, and how the system fits to me,” said Werner, of Lampard.

“He is a really nice guy who not only told me what he wants from me as a player because he wants to help me as a guy. He knows me now a little bit better and it fits very good between us and now I am happy to be here.

“When you have a decision to go from your old club and you come to a big club like this, it was for me a dream which came true because Chelsea is a very big club.

“I know of the players before when they won the Champions League with (Didier) Drogba, with my new manager Frank Lampard, Petr Cech as the technical advisor, it is like a little dream for me but I want to become, not a same player like them, but I want to be part of a new era here so I will play to try to give my best.”

Werner’s fellow new recruit Hakim Ziyech also admitted after joining from Ajax that Lampard’s influence swung it for him to head to Chelsea.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

And as the Blues look to accelerate their squad rebuilding this summer, the former England midfielder at the managerial helm could easily help lure a clutch of further high-profile recruits to Stamford Bridge.

frank-lampard-file-photo Chelsea boss Frank Lampard. Source: Justin Setterfield

Werner finished his RB Leipzig career as the club’s record scorer, racking up 95 goals.

While Werner expects a big challenge ahead in England, he also believes his attributes will suit the Premier League.

“The style of the Premier League is very fast and my speciality is that I am really fast so I think it is perfect for me to play here,” said Werner.

“It is another league in another country so I can improve myself to bring it to another level, so those are the reasons I come to the Premier League and to Chelsea.

“I’ll try to score as much goals as I can for Chelsea, that is the big reason why they bought me, to bring the goals I scored in Leipzig here, and maybe score more goals than there.

“The first day is always a little bit crazy because you don’t know everybody so much. And not only the team, it is always a pleasure to meet the team behind the team the first time and now I am very happy and excited to meet them.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie