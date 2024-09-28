Werner Kok believes fellow Olympian Zac Ward can make XVs grade at Ulster

ULSTER’S NEW SIGNING Werner Kok believes that fellow Olympian Zac Ward can successfully make the switch between Sevens and the 15-a-side game.

Ward, 25, who was a standout player for Ireland at the recent Paris Olympics, is currently with the Emerging Ireland squad in South Africa while also being on trial at Ulster as he bids to secure a future with the northern province as a winger.

Kok won a bronze medal with the Blitzboks at the Rio Olympics before leaving Sevens behind to join the Sharks and has been able to offer Ward advice about his own career path after successfully transferring from the shorter game.

“We had a brief chat about it, and I told him the biggest thing is the space,” said the 31-year-old utility back who has also had a stint with Toulouse.

“There isn’t a lot of space on the field (in 15s) so you can’t just run around hitting gaps and things like that.

“I spoke to him and told him to work very smart and make sure he’s in the right place at the right time.

“And then a lot of the backfield cover and our aerial skills in the back three is way different in the 15-man game.

“If he can work on that he’ll have the ability to slot in nicely and he’ll be an exciting player,” he added.

Kok makes his first start for Ulster today as they are also in South Africa for their clash with the Lions in Johannesburg’s heat and altitude prior to taking on the Bulls in Pretoria – also at altitude – next week.

“It’s going to be rough,” he said of what is a swift return to his native land.

“Back in South African altitude is going to be a big difference the heat is probably going to get us in the afternoon in Joburg and it will be tough.

“It tests you quite a bit at altitude and I think the way we are going to play the game will be a little bit slower and will benefit us and the team we have so we can put a lot of pressure on them and keep it on.

“I am a physical player so I’ll try and bring as much physicality as I can.”

Having taken advice from former Ulster players Ruan Pienaar, Marcell Coetzee and Duane Vermeulen, Kok was also swayed by the culture being fostered at Ulster.

“They spoke about trying to build a new team and culture, so it is going to take a bit of time, but I think Richie has done quite a bit last season to get everyone on the right page and to become like a brotherhood.”