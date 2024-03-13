Ulster confirm signing of all-action Sharks winger Werner Kok

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of South African winger Werner Kok, who will join on a two-year deal from fellow URC side the Sharks this summer.

The 31-year-old former Sevens star has scored 12 tries for the Sharks in all competitions over the last two seasons.

An infectious presence who is famed for his extraordinary work rate on the field, Kok has earned the nickname ‘Tarzan’ due to his flowing locks and all-action approach to the 15-a-side game.

“I’m looking forward to starting a new adventure in my career with Ulster Rugby and can’t wait to become an Ulster man,” Kok said.

“I want to thank Ulster and the team for this incredible opportunity. I hope to make you proud on and off the field.

“Moving from South Africa will be a big change for me and my wife but it’s a challenge that we’re very excited for. See you soon, Belfast!”

Right wing Kok won several high-profile medals with the Blitzboks in the shortened code, including bronze at both the Rio Olympics in 2016 and the Sevens World Cup in San Francisco two years later.

He began his transition back to 15s with Western Province in 2016 before enjoying a brief stint at Toulouse in 2019. Kok joined the Sharks in 2020, initially representing them in Super Rugby before their figurative move north to the URC and European competition.

Ulster’s head of rugby operations and recruitment, Bryn Cunningham, said of Kok’s signing: “Werner will add something different to our group with his vast experience across the Sevens game and 15s, where he has showcased his own exciting brand of rugby.

“I think he will fit in well with the talented backs in the squad, as we look to develop our options in the backfield.

“Werner’s competitiveness and tenacity in both an attacking sense and defensively, will fit right in with the energy we want this team to play with.”