Hoolahan's Cambridge made to wait for promotion, Irish international's goal relegates Barton's Bristol Rovers

WES HOOLAHAN’S CAMBRIDGE United missed out on the chance to secure promotion to League One with two games to spare by falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to Stevenage.

A win would have confirmed Cambridge’s promotion, so they must now win either of their final two games to seal the step up to League One, can can do so against Harrogate Town next Friday.

Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers will be playing in League Two next season, as they were relegated following a 1-0 loss to Portsmouth; the decisive goal scored by Irish international Ronan Curtis.

Elsewhere Mallik Wilks’ late penalty secured Hull City promotion to the Sky Bet Championships, and edged closer to the League One title in a 2-1 win at Lincoln.

Josh Magennis put Hull into an early lead, only for the visitors to be pegged back by Lewis Montsma’s effort.

But just when Hull feared a frustrating draw, up popped Wilks with the winner from the penalty spot to seal their place in the second tier.

Peterborough’s 1-0 win at Charlton, however, meant that Hull remain four points clear of Posh, who have a game in hand.

Jonson Clarke-Harris’ ninth-minute goal sealed a 1-0 win at Charlton, who saw Jayden Stockley miss a penalty, and need one more point from three games to secure promotion.

Charlie Wyke’s brace took his tally to 30 goals in all competitions for third-placed Sunderland, but the Black Cats could only draw 3-3 with Accrington.

Colby Bishop found the net for Stanley, before a Luke O’Nien own goal dragged the visitors back level at 2-2. Max Power thought he had snatched back the win for the Wearsiders, only for Sean McConville to net late on and thwart the hosts.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney