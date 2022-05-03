Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 3 May 2022
'A really special part of my life and career' - Wes Hoolahan departs Cambridge United

“He is without doubt the most talented player I have seen play for the club,” said head coach Mark Bonner.

By Maurice Brosnan Tuesday 3 May 2022, 4:11 PM
WES HOOLAHAN’S STINT at League One outfit Cambridge United has come to an end after they announced the Irish midfielder would be leaving this summer. 

Hoolahan spent two seasons with the club and was a crucial part of their promotion from League Two last year.

“Wes Hoolahan leaves after two seasons with the U’s, where he captured the hearts of the United supporters with his brilliant displays for the team,” confirmed the club in a statement. 

“No player shone brighter during the Club’s promotion-winning season – earning a place in the League Two Team of the Season – and he continued to play an integral part the following year in helping the Club achieve its highest ever league finish since 1993/94.”

Hoolahan said his time with the U’s exceeded all expectations: “I couldn’t have asked for anything more from the two years I had.

“To play as much as I did and for us to have achieved what I did, it has been a really special part of my life and career.

“The day we won promotion is the day that will live with me the longest. Nobody gave us a chance that season and for us to finally get over the line – after a bit of a wobble – and then to celebrate with the fans on the roof was definitely my biggest highlight. Just an unbelievable day, season and moment for the club.”

Head Coach Mark Bonner also paid tribute to the 39-year old. 

“Wes Hoolahan leaves this summer after an instrumental two seasons with us. His influence on the team, role in winning games and contribution to last season’s promotion and this year’s form cannot be understated.

“His experience and professionalism have made him a key member of the team and a pleasure to work with.

“I know how fortunate I am that my two years in the role have coincided with Wes’ time here and he is without doubt the most talented player I have seen play for the Club over the three decades I have been watching. Wes will forever be welcome at the Abbey Stadium and we will always be grateful for his inspiration, effort and example.”

