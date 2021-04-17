BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 17 April 2021
Wes Hoolahan sets up the winner to send his Cambridge side top and boost promotion bid

The 38-year-old set up the only goal of the game in the League Two clash.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 17 Apr 2021, 3:44 PM
42 minutes ago 674 Views 1 Comment
Wes Hoolahan (right) in action today against Newport County.
Image: PA
Image: PA

WES HOOLAHAN SET up the only goal of the game to help his Cambridge United side go top of League Two today and take a big step towards promotion.

On the day that his old club Norwich City clinched a spot in the Premier League next season, Hoolahan helped boost his own hopes of celebrating promotion again.

His cross from a free-kick in the 79th minute was headed home by team-mate Declan Drysdale to help secure their 1-0 win away to Newport County.

Carlow native Padraig Amond started for Newport who were chasing a play-off spot but remain in seventh after this defeat at the Rodney Parade.

But Hoolahan and Cambridge are eyeing up automatic promotion as they went top, availing of the opportunity presented by second-placed Cheltenham Town losing last night.

Cambridge are on 74 points now, two points clear of Cheltenham but have played a game more.

Bolton Wanderers are in third place on 70 points after their 2-1 loss today to Grimsby Town with Dubliner Eoin Doyle part of the Bolton ranks while Morecambe are fourth on 69 points, Ireland’s John O’Sullivan came off injured in their 4-3 win over Oldham today.

With just four games to go for Cambridge and three teams guaranteed automatic promotion places in League Two, Hoolahan is closing in on another career milestone.

The former Ireland international turns 39 next month and has been a shining light for Cambridge this season with five goals and seven assists.

