38-year-old Wes Hoolahan up for League Two Player of the Month award

Bradford City players paying close attention to Cambridge United's Wes Hoolahan during their fixture on 23 January.

WES HOOLAHAN’S SUPERB form for Cambridge United has been recognised with a nomination for the League Two Player of the Month award for January.

Hoolahan, who turns 39 in May, has had a key role as a playmaker during a seven-match unbeaten run that has helped his side climb to the top of the table.

The former Republic of Ireland international contributed two goals and two assists while making five appearances last month for Cambridge, who are on course for a promotion that would see them play in the third tier of English football for the first time in 19 years.

He’ll face competition for the award from Mansfield Town’s Jordan Bowery, Devante Rodney of Port Vale and Oldham Athletic’s Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Hoolahan has played 22 times in all competitions since joining Cambridge United last July following a spell in Australia with Newcastle Jets.

He’s three years older than his boss, Mark Bonner, who is also in the running for the League Two Manager of the Month award.

“It’s about knowing your body,” Hoolahan told The Guardian last week. “I usually won’t train until Tuesday or Wednesday. I’ll have a couple of days off where I’m just doing some stretches, get on the bike to get the legs going, taking in protein and recovery shakes – it’s a lot different now from how it was 13 years ago. But it seems to be working.”

The award winners will be announced on Friday.