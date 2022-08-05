Membership : Access or Sign Up
Joyce making ‘significant progress’ following Galway fall

IHRB issues positive update on the rider.

Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WESLEY JOYCE IS reported to have made “major progress” over the last week as he continues to recover from a fall at the Galway Festival.

The 19-year-old suffered major chest trauma when unseated from Red Heel in a seven-furlong Listed race at the track last Thursday.

While the rider remains in intensive care, he is now breathing unaided and is responsive.

“Wesley has continued to make significant progress throughout the week. He is now breathing on his own but remains in ICU at University Hospital Galway for the moment,” said Dr Jennifer Pugh, senior medical officer for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

“Wesley is fully alert and responsive and while he will require a considerable period of rehabilitation, he has made major progress over the last seven days and is continuing to recover well from his injuries.

“We continue to be thankful for the level of care Wesley has received from the team at University Hospital Galway, along with the pre-hospital care he received on course at Galway Racecourse immediately after his fall by the IHRB Medical team, the Order of Malta Ambulance Service and the Galway Racecourse doctors.”

