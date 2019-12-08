This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 8 December, 2019
Biggest win of Bilic's reign sees West Brom reclaim top spot from Leeds

The Baggies trounced Swansea City this afternoon to return to the summit of the Championship table.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 4:29 PM
West Brom's Matheus Peireira and Hal Robson-Kanu celebrate.
MATHEUS PEREIRA SCORED one and provided three assists as West Bromwich Albion moved back above Leeds United to the top of the Championship with a 5-1 thrashing of Swansea City.

The Baggies recorded their biggest win of the season — and of Slaven Bilic’s time in charge — having been set on their way by Semi Ajayi’s 25th-minute header.

Pereira then swept in his fifth goal of the season and though Sam Surridge reduced the deficit by poking in from on the line, Pereira released Hal Robson-Kanu to make it 3-1 before half-time.

A delicious chip from Pereira led to Matt Phillips heading in a fifth 20 minutes from time and West Brom’s Brazilian playmaker also teed up substitute Kyle Edwards to get in on the act in a sixth successive win.

The Baggies have subsequently restored their two-point advantage over Leeds, who were 2-0 winners at Huddersfield Town yesterday.

The42 Team

