West Brom boss issues positive injury update on 'warrior' Dara O'Shea

WEST BROMWICH ALBION manager Valerien Ismael has expressed his admiration for Dara O’Shea as the defender continues his journey back from the injury that has sidelined him since Ireland’s game against Portugal on 1 September.

An absence that could potentially last for six months was forecast for O’Shea after the 2-1 World Cup qualifying defeat in Faro, during which he suffered an ankle fracture that later required surgery.

However, reports suggest that the 22-year-old centre-back is recovering well and could be available to aid his club’s promotion push early in the new year.

Ahead of today’s game at Huddersfield Town, Ismael’s side occupy third place in the Championship as they bid for a swift return to the Premier League following last season’s relegation.

“Will he be available earlier? I don’t know, but it looks really good,” the West Brom boss told the Express & Star when discussing the timeline for O’Shea’s return.

“But I’m not surprised. He has the mentality, he’s a warrior. You saw when he got the injury that he wanted to come back and continue playing – and his ankle was broken! Only Dara can do this. I know if a player can come back quickly from such a massive injury, it’s Dara.

“At the minute [he's] on a good path, but right now it’s too early to say whether he’ll come back earlier. It’s too early, but he looks really good.”

O'Shea receives medical treatment after being injured in Faro. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

O’Shea, who featured 28 times in the Premier League in 2020-21, had made a promising start to the new season, playing in every minute of West Brom’s Championship campaign before injury struck while he was away on international duty.

The former St Kevin’s Boys youngster looks set to be back in plenty of time to add to his tally of 10 senior Ireland caps during the March international window, when Stephen Kenny’s side will play friendlies against yet-to-be-confirmed opposition.

“It’s impressive to see,” continued Ismael. “His focus, his desire, his mentality to work three or four hours a day on his recovery, rehabilitation, to do everything we ask of him from the sports science side.

“Yes, he looks good at the minute. For 2021 he won’t come back for sure, but we will see.”