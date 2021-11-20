Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 20 November 2021
Advertisement

West Brom boss issues positive injury update on 'warrior' Dara O'Shea

Things are looking ‘really good’ for the Irish defender as he recovers from a fractured ankle.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 20 Nov 2021, 1:14 PM
42 minutes ago 815 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5607287
West Brom defender Dara O'Shea.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
West Brom defender Dara O'Shea.
West Brom defender Dara O'Shea.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WEST BROMWICH ALBION manager Valerien Ismael has expressed his admiration for Dara O’Shea as the defender continues his journey back from the injury that has sidelined him since Ireland’s game against Portugal on 1 September.

An absence that could potentially last for six months was forecast for O’Shea after the 2-1 World Cup qualifying defeat in Faro, during which he suffered an ankle fracture that later required surgery.

However, reports suggest that the 22-year-old centre-back is recovering well and could be available to aid his club’s promotion push early in the new year.

Ahead of today’s game at Huddersfield Town, Ismael’s side occupy third place in the Championship as they bid for a swift return to the Premier League following last season’s relegation. 

“Will he be available earlier? I don’t know, but it looks really good,” the West Brom boss told the Express & Star when discussing the timeline for O’Shea’s return.

“But I’m not surprised. He has the mentality, he’s a warrior. You saw when he got the injury that he wanted to come back and continue playing – and his ankle was broken! Only Dara can do this. I know if a player can come back quickly from such a massive injury, it’s Dara.

“At the minute [he's] on a good path, but right now it’s too early to say whether he’ll come back earlier. It’s too early, but he looks really good.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

republic-of-irelands-dara-oshea-receives-medical-attention-during-the-2022-fifa-world-cup-qualifying-match-at-the-estadio-algarve-portugal-picture-date-wednesday-september-1-2021 O'Shea receives medical treatment after being injured in Faro. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

O’Shea, who featured 28 times in the Premier League in 2020-21, had made a promising start to the new season, playing in every minute of West Brom’s Championship campaign before injury struck while he was away on international duty.

The former St Kevin’s Boys youngster looks set to be back in plenty of time to add to his tally of 10 senior Ireland caps during the March international window, when Stephen Kenny’s side will play friendlies against yet-to-be-confirmed opposition.

“It’s impressive to see,” continued Ismael. “His focus, his desire, his mentality to work three or four hours a day on his recovery, rehabilitation, to do everything we ask of him from the sports science side.

“Yes, he looks good at the minute. For 2021 he won’t come back for sure, but we will see.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie