Saturday 3 April 2021
West Brom report racist abuse to police after Ireland's Callum Robinson is targeted

Robinson posted the abuse on his Instagram account, leading his club’s action.

By Press Association Saturday 3 Apr 2021, 9:37 PM
16 minutes ago 2,665 Views 8 Comments
Image: PA
WEST BROM’S REPUBLIC of Ireland player Callum Robinson has been subjected to racial abuse online following his starring role in his side’s victory at Chelsea.

Albion have confirmed the matter has been reported to police.

Robinson posted a screenshot of the offensive messages he received on Instagram after the Baggies’ Premier League success at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old had scored twice as relegation-threatened West Brom pulled off a stunning 5-2 win over the fourth-placed Londoners.

A statement from the club read: “West Bromwich Albion have contacted West Midlands Police to report racist social media posts directed at Callum Robinson following Saturday’s 5-2 win over Chelsea.

“The despicable Instagram posts were sent in reply to the Republic of Ireland international after he scored twice in a memorable team performance at Stamford Bridge.

“The club is appalled by the messages and will offer Callum the help and support he may require in response to the incident.

“Albion will continue to confront all forms of discrimination and will assist the authorities with their inquiries, seeking the toughest available legal punishment.

“It is deeply disturbing that scoring two goals in a football match can provoke a reaction of this kind. There is No Room For Racism. Anywhere. Challenge it, report it, change it.”

Robinson is the latest in a long line of footballers to be abused on social media, including Marcus Rashford, Reece James and Baggies team-mate Romaine Sawyers.

Press Association

