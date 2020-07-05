This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
West Brom one point behind leaders Leeds as they move step closer to Premier League

Elsewhere Middlesbrough remain in the bottom three after losing out to QPR.

By AFP Sunday 5 Jul 2020, 5:52 PM
West Brom's Ahmed Hegazi scores his team's second goal against Hull.
Image: Mike Egerton
West Brom's Ahmed Hegazi scores his team's second goal against Hull.
West Brom's Ahmed Hegazi scores his team's second goal against Hull.
Image: Mike Egerton

WEST BROMWICH ALBION moved a step closer to the Premier League after Matheus Pereira turned on the style in a 4-2 win over Hull on Sunday.

The Brazilian winger produced three assists at the Hawthorns to ensure Albion remain second in the Championship.

Slaven Bilic’s side are five points ahead of third placed Brentford and one point behind leaders Leeds with five games left in the race for automatic promotion.

Charlie Austin opened the scoring in the fourth minute after he poked home on his 31st birthday.

Hull responded 20 minutes later when Kevin Stewart found the net, but Ahmed Hegazi put West Brom back in front after 37 minutes.

Mallik Wilks scored a second equaliser for struggling Hull with a header three minutes into the second half.

Pereira produced a sensational through ball for Kamil Grosicki to score in the 49th minute before they wrapped up the victory with 14 minutes to go.

Grady Diangana cut inside from the right and drilled home off the post before Hegazi was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.

QPR inflicted a second straight defeat on Middlesbrough, winning 1-0 to keep Neil Warnock’s side in the relegation zone.

After losing at Hull on Thursday, third bottom Middlesbrough were beaten by Jordan Hugill’s 32nd-minute effort at the Riverside Stadium.

Hugill endured a difficult loan spell at hometown club Middlesbrough last season and came back to haunt them with a superb effort from 30-yards.

Rhian Brewster and Andre Ayew kept Swansea in the race for a play-off berth with a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the Liberty Stadium.

Championship Results

  • West Brom 4-2 Hull City
  • Middlesbrough 0-1 QPR
  • Swansea City 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

© – AFP 2020 

AFP

