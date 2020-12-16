BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 16 December 2020
Struggling West Brom sack Bilic amid reports of role for Sam Allardyce

Big Sam has cancelled his upcoming media work as he is being linked to fill the vacancy.

By Press Association Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 12:22 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5301490
Image: PA
Image: PA

WEST BROM HAVE sacked manager Slaven Bilic less than 24 hours after he led the promoted side to a creditable draw at Manchester City.

Having taken the reins at the Hawthorns last summer, the former Croatia and West Ham boss ended his first season at the Baggies helm with automatic promotion as Championship runners-up.

West Brom have found life tough back in the Premier League and sit 19th in the standings on seven points following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Reports emerged after the match that the Croatian was set to be sacked and the West Midlands club called time on his 18-month stay on Wednesday lunchtime.

In a statement, West Brom said: “West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Head Coach Slaven Bilic.

“Assistant coaches, Dean Racunica and Danilo Butorovic, and first team coach Julian Dicks have also left the club with immediate effect.

“The Baggies are currently 19th in the Premier League table with seven points from 13 fixtures.

“Albion would like to thank Slaven and his coaching staff for their efforts in achieving promotion last season and wishes them all well in the future.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Sam Allardyce, who has been out of work since leaving Everton in 2018, has swiftly emerged as the main contender to replace Bilic.

The former England boss has cancelled upcoming work with talkSPORT and is reportedly set to sign an 18-month deal at the Hawthorns.

