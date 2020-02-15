Callum Robinson nets but top of the table West Brom caught for late draw by Notts Forest

IRISH STRIKER CALLUM Robinson hit the net for West Brom but they were pegged back by a late goal to draw 2-2 with Nottingham Forest in today’s early clash in the Championship.
West Brom looked set to extend their lead at the top of the table but Matty Cash unleashed a thunderbolt to the net in injury-time to rescue a draw for Nottingham Forest
Robinson had opened the scoring in the 37th minute but it was 1-1 at the break as Kyle Bartley put into his own net to draw Forest level. A second own goal of the game arrived in the 65th minute when Tobias Figueiredo was the luckless player as West Brom went in front 2-1.
That looked set to hand the home side all three points but Forest pounced late on at the Hawthorns and survived more drama when Robinson came close to the match-winner before offside was called.
West Brom stay top of the table with Notts Forest in fifth place, just behind Brentford on goal difference.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (1)