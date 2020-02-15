This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Callum Robinson nets but top of the table West Brom caught for late draw by Notts Forest

The Ireland striker opened the scoring at the Hawthorns.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 3:27 PM
IRISH STRIKER CALLUM Robinson hit the net for West Brom but they were pegged back by a late goal to draw 2-2 with Nottingham Forest in today’s early clash in the Championship.

west-bromwich-albion-v-nottingham-forest-sky-bet-championship-the-hawthorns Callum Robinson opened the scoring for West Brom today. Source: Nick Potts

West Brom looked set to extend their lead at the top of the table but Matty Cash unleashed a thunderbolt to the net in injury-time to rescue a draw for Nottingham Forest

Robinson had opened the scoring in the 37th minute but it was 1-1 at the break as Kyle Bartley put into his own net to draw Forest level. A second own goal of the game arrived in the 65th minute when Tobias Figueiredo was the luckless player as West Brom went in front 2-1.

That looked set to hand the home side all three points but Forest pounced late on at the Hawthorns and survived more drama when Robinson came close to the match-winner before offside was called.

West Brom stay top of the table with Notts Forest in fifth place, just behind Brentford on goal difference.

west-bromwich-albion-v-nottingham-forest-sky-bet-championship-the-hawthorns Source: Nick Potts

