This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 13 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We all love him' - West Brom deal on the table for Ireland U21 defender

Baggies manager Slaven Bilic continues to sing the praises of promising 20-year-old Dara O’Shea.

By Paul Dollery Monday 13 Jan 2020, 12:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,363 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4963564
Dara O'Shea tangling with Josh Davison during West Bromwich Albion's FA Cup third-round win over Charlton Athletic.
Image: Daniel Hambury
Dara O'Shea tangling with Josh Davison during West Bromwich Albion's FA Cup third-round win over Charlton Athletic.
Dara O'Shea tangling with Josh Davison during West Bromwich Albion's FA Cup third-round win over Charlton Athletic.
Image: Daniel Hambury

WEST BROMWICH ALBION are keen to keep Dara O’Shea at the club, with manager Slaven Bilic confirming that the young Irish defender has been offered a new contract.

O’Shea has made the first-team breakthrough this season for the Championship leaders, who he joined from St Kevin’s Boys at the age of 16.

The centre-back, who will turn 21 in March, made his debut in the Carabao Cup in August. A first league appearance followed last month, with the Dubliner’s most recent outing coming in the FA Cup third-round victory over Charlton Athletic.

“He has been offered a new contract, definitely,” Bilic said, as reported by the Express & Star. “I have said from the start, from July, that he is the present and the future of the club.

“I love Dara O’Shea. We all love him. But forget how nice he is as a kid, I love Dara as a football player.

“In the summer, we lost three players in that position – [Craig] Dawson, [Mason] Holgate and [Tosin] Adarabioyo, plus [Ahmed] Hegazi had surgery. But we only brought in one. The club wanted to bring in more, and the only reason we didn’t was Dara.

“From day one, he showed dedication, motivation, readiness to learn and, more than anything, potential and quality.”

As well as progressing with his club, O’Shea has become a key player for his country at U21 level. He featured in 10 of the 12 games played by Stephen Kenny’s side in 2019, taking the captain’s armband in the absence of Jayson Molumby for the win in Armenia.

O’Shea, who impressed on loan with League Two side Exeter City last season, also displayed his versatility by filling in at right-back in West Brom’s aforementioned 1-0 win at Charlton.

Bilic added: “We wanted to test him in that right-back position. With the injury to Nathan [Ferguson], that position has become a bit more fragile – or not as secure.

“I had no doubts but you still have to see him there. It was only theory, it was only I think you can do it but he proved us right.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie