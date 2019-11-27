This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 28 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

West Brom thrash Bristol City to leapfrog Leeds, Forest up to fourth

Slaven Bilic’s men restored their two-point lead at the top of the Championship.

By AFP Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 10:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,121 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4909400
West Bromwich Albion's Charlie Austin (right) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game with team-mate Hal Robson-Kanu.
Image: Nick Potts
West Bromwich Albion's Charlie Austin (right) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game with team-mate Hal Robson-Kanu.
West Bromwich Albion's Charlie Austin (right) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game with team-mate Hal Robson-Kanu.
Image: Nick Potts

WEST BROM moved back to the top of the Championship with a thumping 4-1 victory over Bristol City at The Hawthorns.

Leeds had gone top with victory at Reading on Tuesday, but Slaven Bilic’s men restored their two-point lead in style.

Grady Diangana was the key man for the Baggies, setting up Kieran Gibbs to open the scoring on 10 minutes with a smart backheel and then being brought down on the edge of the area five minutes from half-time.

Matheus Pereira took full advantage of the dangerous position to curl a left-footed free-kick over the wall and into the top corner.

Famara Diedhiou pulled a goal back for the visitors 10 minutes from time, but Hal Robson-Kanu made it 3-1 just two minutes later and substitute Charlie Austin completed the scoring in the 87th minute.

Nottingham Forest moved up to fourth in the table with a 4-0 win at Queens Park Rangers, who had Lee Wallace sent off early in the second half.

Tobias Figueiredo headed Forest in front after 15 minutes and the home side had a mountain to climb when Wallace was shown a straight red card for bringing down Joe Lolley.

It took until the 82nd minute for Lewis Grabban to double his side’s lead and further late goals from Joao Carvalho and Alfa Semedo completed a miserable evening for QPR.

At the other end of the table, Middlesbrough moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over bottom side Barnsley at the Riverside.

Ashley Fletcher scored the only goal of the game for Jonathan Woodgate’s side to leave Barnsley eight points adrift of safety.

Bradley Dack’s 11th-minute goal was enough for Blackburn to get the better of Brentford at Ewood Park.

Hull thrashed Preston 4-0 thanks to two goals from Jarrod Bowen.

Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham had to settle for a point apiece at Hillsborough, where Kadeem Harris struck in the 81st minute to cancel out Alvaro Gimenez’s opener for the visitors.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie