West Brom thrash Bristol City to leapfrog Leeds, Forest up to fourth

West Bromwich Albion's Charlie Austin (right) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game with team-mate Hal Robson-Kanu.

West Bromwich Albion's Charlie Austin (right) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game with team-mate Hal Robson-Kanu.

WEST BROM moved back to the top of the Championship with a thumping 4-1 victory over Bristol City at The Hawthorns.

Leeds had gone top with victory at Reading on Tuesday, but Slaven Bilic’s men restored their two-point lead in style.

Grady Diangana was the key man for the Baggies, setting up Kieran Gibbs to open the scoring on 10 minutes with a smart backheel and then being brought down on the edge of the area five minutes from half-time.

Matheus Pereira took full advantage of the dangerous position to curl a left-footed free-kick over the wall and into the top corner.

Famara Diedhiou pulled a goal back for the visitors 10 minutes from time, but Hal Robson-Kanu made it 3-1 just two minutes later and substitute Charlie Austin completed the scoring in the 87th minute.

Nottingham Forest moved up to fourth in the table with a 4-0 win at Queens Park Rangers, who had Lee Wallace sent off early in the second half.

Tobias Figueiredo headed Forest in front after 15 minutes and the home side had a mountain to climb when Wallace was shown a straight red card for bringing down Joe Lolley.

It took until the 82nd minute for Lewis Grabban to double his side’s lead and further late goals from Joao Carvalho and Alfa Semedo completed a miserable evening for QPR.

At the other end of the table, Middlesbrough moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over bottom side Barnsley at the Riverside.

Ashley Fletcher scored the only goal of the game for Jonathan Woodgate’s side to leave Barnsley eight points adrift of safety.

Bradley Dack’s 11th-minute goal was enough for Blackburn to get the better of Brentford at Ewood Park.

Hull thrashed Preston 4-0 thanks to two goals from Jarrod Bowen.

Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham had to settle for a point apiece at Hillsborough, where Kadeem Harris struck in the 81st minute to cancel out Alvaro Gimenez’s opener for the visitors.