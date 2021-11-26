Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 26 November 2021
West Brom settle for point against Forest after Jayson Molumby sees red

The Republic of Ireland midfielder was sent off for two bookable offences, leaving the Baggies with 10 men for the last 19 minutes.

By Press Association Friday 26 Nov 2021, 11:06 PM
Molumby trods off in the 71st minute.
Image: PA
Image: PA

WEST BROM HAD to be content with a point after being reduced to 10 men and withstanding a late surge by Nottingham Forest in a 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns.

Albion had to play the last 19 minutes with 10 men after Republic of Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Until then West Brom had looked the more likely scorers but they were left with plenty of defending to do in the late stages of the game.

The Baggies began purposefully as they chased an early breakthrough and created numerous chances, with Alex Mowatt seeing a first-time, left-footed drive go narrowly wide after Conor Townsend’s cross was blocked.

Albion centre-back Matt Clarke was left walking a disciplinary tightrope after picking up a 10th-minute booking for apparently checking Brennan Johnson as he sped past him.

Forest midfielder James Garner tried to surprise Albion with a curling free-kick from the corner spot that goalkeeper Sam Johnstone punched away.

But after Forest defender Tobias Figueiredo was booked, Albion forced the first save of the game in the 18th minute as Grady Diangana cut inside from the right and firing in a low shot which was tipped away by goalkeeper Brice Samba.

Darnell Furlong had Albion’s next chance and should have done better than to blaze a left-footed effort over the bar from 10 yards out after Karlan Grant crossed from the left.

Samba held Kyle Bartley’s attempted lob after he punched away Furlong’s long throw-in before Grant’s curling free kick flew a yard over as Albion continued to look the more likely scorers.

Forest improved after the break but found their way blocked by Albion’s defence.

Instead it was West Brom who continued to look the more threatening team as Grant flashed a rising effort on the break after cutting inside Figueiredo.

Just before the hour, Ireland’s Callum Robinson had the best chance to date but, after Mowatt’s pass left him clean through, his shot was blocked by Joe Worrall.

The game then suddenly seemed to turn in Forest’s favour.

Johnson’s angled shot looped up off Clarke and Johnstone had to tip the ball over the bar, and then came a flashpoint in the 71st minute as Molumby was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Molumby won the ball in a lunging challenge on Joe Lolley, but his follow through unavoidably made contact with the substitute, and the referee had little choice to show him a second yellow card.

Forest had the chance to snatch it but Ryan Yates bulleted a header over from Lolley’s corner.

West Brom substitute then Jordan Hugill blew the chance to win it for his side at the death when he blazed over.

