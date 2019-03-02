This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Declan Rice goal sets West Ham on the way to victory over Newcastle

Rice and Mark Noble were on target for the Hammers in a 2-0 win this evening at London Stadium.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 7:53 PM
49 minutes ago 2,186 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4521488
Declan Rice celebrates his opener.
Declan Rice celebrates his opener.
Declan Rice celebrates his opener.

WEST HAM UNITED eased to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United as academy graduates Declan Rice and Mark Noble scored first-half goals at London Stadium.

The Hammers closed back to within four points of seventh-placed Wolves with a comfortable Premier League victory that was set in motion by Rice, who nodded in early on.

Newcastle’s defending had been generous for that strike and they were accommodating again as captain Noble tucked away a penalty later in the first period.

There was little by way of a response after the restart and, while West Ham can look up the table in the final months of the season, Newcastle are still not assured of top-flight survival.

An energetic start from West Ham was rewarded with the opener inside seven minutes as Rice evaded Fabian Schar from Robert Snodgrass’ right-wing corner and headed down past Martin Dubravka.

And in a first half otherwise light on goalmouth action, more poor Newcastle defending shortly before the break saw Florian Lejeune dive in on Javier Hernandez in the area, allowing Noble to smash home from 12 yards.

Ayoze Perez screwed wide after he was sent through early in the second period, before Lukasz Fabianski held on as Salomon Rondon thundered in a low strike.

But there would be no comeback for the visitors, despite Rondon going close with a late free-kick, as West Ham completed a league double over the Magpies.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

