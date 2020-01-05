This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Moyes earns second West Ham win against battling Gillingham

Pablo Zabaleta and Pablo Fornals struck in the second half to seal West Ham’s progression.

By The42 Team Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 10:29 PM
55 minutes ago 1,275 Views No Comments
Gillingham's Brandon Hanlan (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna battle for the ball.
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

DAVID MOYES EARNED the second victory of his second stint in charge of West Ham as his side booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-0 win at battling Gillingham.

Pablos Zabalera and Fornals each struck in the second half for the East London side, who controlled possession but were pushed all the way by their League One opposition at Priestfield Stadium.

The Argentinian right-back came off the bench and struck on 74 minutes, his far-post effort squeezing home following a quick one-two between Felipe Anderson and Arthur Masuaku.

Fornals had been introduced to spark something for Moyes’ visitors before the opener, and the Spaniard added some gloss to the scoreline in the fourth minute of added time.

“I’ve been in one final before and I would love to get to another one,” said Moyes, who made just three changes to the West Ham team who beat Bournemouth 4-0 in the first game of his return. “We know the supporters would love to have a cup run but the Premier League is always at the forefront of our minds.”

Goalscorer Zabaleta added: “It was my first goal in a West ham shirt which is something special. It took me two years! It was a great feeling. It was a great performance and we played with a respect that this competition deserves. We have a great squad and great players and I’m so pleased for the team.”

