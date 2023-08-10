West Ham complete signing of Mexico international Alvarez from Ajax

WEST HAM HAVE completed the signing of Mexico international Edson Alvarez from Dutch giants Ajax for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old has agreed a contract until June 2028 with the Europa Conference League winners and bolsters a Hammers midfield now without Declan Rice following their former captain’s move to Arsenal.

West Ham manager David Moyes told the club’s website: “The midfield area was one we were especially keen to strengthen this summer — and Edson will complement the other options we have in that department.

“He’s an experienced international player, who has enjoyed great success for both club and country during his career to date.”

Alvarez, who started his senior career with Mexico City-based Club America, won two Eredivisie titles during his four seasons with Amsterdam side Ajax.

Capped 69 times by Mexico, he won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2019 and 2023, and was also a member of his country’s squads at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

“It’s a hugely sentimental moment for me in my career,” Alvarez said. “To join a club like a West Ham is a dream for me and my family.

“The Premier League is a special league, the best league in the world, and I think my style will suit it.

“I now have a responsibility to West Ham and the West Ham family and I will give absolutely everything for the shirt.”

West Ham, who will play in the Europa League this season, begin the new Premier League campaign at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a “significant knee ligament injury”.

The 26-year-old Argentina international sustained the injury during training on Wednesday. He has undergone a scan and is set for further consultation with a knee specialist.

– © AFP 2023, with reporting by PA