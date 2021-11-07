Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 7 November 2021
Advertisement

West Ham ban two fans over anti-Semitic song on plane

The incident happened on the way to the Hammers’ Europa League match away to Genk.

By Press Association Sunday 7 Nov 2021, 5:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,300 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5594899
File pic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WEST HAM have confirmed they have banned two supporters who were filmed singing an anti-Semitic song towards a Jewish man on a plane.

Essex Police have also arrested a second man in connection with the incident.

A video emerged on social media on Thursday appearing to show some Hammers supporters on a flight to Belgium singing the offensive song as the man walked down the aisle to take his seat.

The fans on the flight were on their way to watch West Ham play Belgian side Genk in the Europa League.

Manager David Moyes on Friday joined his club in condemning the incident.

“I don’t see our football club being like that. We are a diverse football club. There’s no room for discrimination anywhere,” he said.

A statement from Essex Police read: “Essex Police officers have arrested a second man on suspicion of a hate crime at Stansted Airport.

“Officers arrested the 26-year-old man as he stepped off a flight from the Netherlands.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“The man has been taken to an Essex Police station where he will be questioned.

“The arrest has been made in connection with our investigation of a video on social media of a man being subjected to harassment whilst taking his seat on board an aeroplane before it departed from Stansted Airport on November 4.

“A 55-year-old man who was arrested on November 5 has been released on bail until December 1. The enquiry is ongoing.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie