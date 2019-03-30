This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 30 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham

The Ireland captain set up his side’s second goal at the Olympic Stadium as Everton beat the Hammers 2-0.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 7:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,347 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4569233
Everton players celebrate Kurt Zouma's goal against West Ham.
Everton players celebrate Kurt Zouma's goal against West Ham.
Everton players celebrate Kurt Zouma's goal against West Ham.

KURT ZOUMA AND Bernard were on target as Everton comfortably overcame a disjointed West Ham 2-0 at London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Everton went into the international break on the back of a victory over Chelsea and they picked up where they left off to boost their hopes in the race to finish seventh, which could lead to Europa League qualification.

Zouma headed the visitors in front early on and Bernard doubled their advantage with his first Premier League goal against the limp Hammers before half-time.

A change in formation at the break brought about an improvement from West Ham, but they failed to get a single shot away in the second half and were booed off after a defeat that left them 11th.

Everton took the lead inside five minutes when Zouma rose above Issa Diop to head Gylfi Sigurdsson’s corner home and the visitors quickly sought another in an open start.

Lukasz Fabianski did brilliantly to keep out Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Sigurdsson in quick succession before Lucas Digne cut in from the left and saw his curling shot pushed behind.

West Ham United v Everton - Premier League - London Stadium Michail Antonio battles for the ball with Ireland captain Seamus Coleman. Source: Daniel Hambury

West Ham eventually found their footing, but Ireland captain Seamus Coleman combined with Richarlison to get in behind and square for Bernard to tap into a gaping net in the 33rd minute.

Manuel Pellegrini responded by shuffling his pack, sending on Javier Hernandez and Michail Antonio for the second half, with the Hammers quickly enjoying more possession with an extra man in central midfield.

Jordan Pickford remained largely untroubled, though, and Marko Arnautovic – who had been moved out to the left wing – was sacrificed for Grady Diangana in the 67th minute, though he appeared to be struggling with a knee issue.

Marco Silva’s side were denied a third when Richarlison’s powerful header crashed back off the crossbar in the 83rd minute, but enough had been done to close the gap to seventh-place Wolves to just one point.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    'You've got to guarantee the ball goes down': O'Driscoll says Stockdale error was unforgivable
    'You've got to guarantee the ball goes down': O'Driscoll says Stockdale error was unforgivable
    Leinster edge Ulster in thriller to keep Champions Cup defence on track
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham
    Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham
    Robbie Keane rolls back the years with cheeky finish at Spurs' new stadium
    Dazzling Messi free-kicks caps Barcelona win in Catalan derby as Espanyol crumble
    LEINSTER
    Cruel setback for Leavy as Leinster flanker suffers serious leg injury
    Cruel setback for Leavy as Leinster flanker suffers serious leg injury
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    Ulster take aim at holders Leinster in all-Irish Champions Cup showdown
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie